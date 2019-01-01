What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon for January

It's the new year and as you ring in 2019, make sure to check out all the fresh titles coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon this month.

There's plenty to choose from like "Incredibles 2," "Star Wars Story'" target="_blank">Solo: A Star Wars Story" and more!

The three streaming platforms have hundreds of new titles and fun shows and TV for the entire family!

Here's the full list:

NETFLIX

Jan. 1

A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

Jan. 2

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Jan. 4

And Breathe Normall

Call my Agent!: Season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

Jan. 9

GODZILLA The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Jan. 10

When Heroes Fly

Jan. 11

Friends from College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

Jan. 15

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

Jan. 16

American Gangster

Jan. 17

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Jan. 18

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

Jan. 21

Justice

Jan. 24

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Jan. 25

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

Jan. 27

Z Nation: Season 5

Jan. 29

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

Jan. 30

Disney Pixar’s: The Incredibles 2

Francois Duhamel/Amazon Studios

AMAZON

Jan. 1

Series

Breaking Big, Season 1

First Civilizations, Season 1

Frontline, Season 36

Nova Wonders, Season 1

Movies

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Alpha Dog (2006)

Brazil (1985)

GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II (2018)

Going to War (2018)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Reprisal (2018)

Rwanda: The Royal Tour (2018)

The Art of the Shine (2018)

The Jazz Ambassadors (2018)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Jan. 3

Movies

Leave No Trace (2018)

Jan. 4

Movies

Beautiful Boy (Prime Original movie)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Jan. 11

Series

Informer (Prime Original series), Season 2

Jan. 12

Movies

Final Score

Jan. 13

Movies

Eighth Grade (2018)

Jan. 16

Movies

The Debt (2010)

Jan. 18

The Grand Tour (Prime Original series), Season 3

Jan. 19

Movies

Fahrenheit 11/9 (2018)

Jan. 25

Series

Four More Shots Please! (Prime Original series), Season 1

Movies

Escobar: Paradise Lost (2014)

Jan. 29

Series

Endeavour, Season 5

Craig Sjodin/ABC

HULU

Jan. 1

Atlanta Complete Season 2

The Detectorists Complete Season 3

Dot. Complete Season 2B

X Company Complete Seasons 2 & 3

54 (1998)

10 Years (2011)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

9 to 5 (1980)

A Charlie Brown Valentine (2002)

A Simple Plan (1998)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

Antz (1998)

Babe (1995)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beowulf (2007)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Cake (2006)

Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)

Chicken Run (2000)

Children of the Corn (2009)

Chinatown (1974)

The Chaperone (2011)

The Colony (2013)

Cujo (1983)

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Deja Vu (2006)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

Double Team (1997)

East is East (1999)

Extraction (2015)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)

Finding Neverland (2004)

Firstborn (1984)

Flight 7500 (2014)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Forgotten (2004)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

The German Doctor (2013)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

Girl in Progress (2012)

Girl in the Bunker (2018)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)

He Got Game (1998)

Heathers (1989)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017)

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)

In A World (2013)

Inside Out (2011)

Into The West (1992)

Kickboxer (1989)

Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas (2014)

Kiss of the Dragon (2001)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last Knights (2015)

Legendary (2010)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The Limey (1999)

Love Actually (2003)

Maximum Security (1990)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

Mimic (1997)

Mud (2013)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

New York Minute (2004)

No Holds Barred (1989)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2009)

The Other Man (2008)

The Others (2001)

Patch Adams (1998)

Payback (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom (1996)

Pride (2007)

Prince of Egypt (1998)

Rain Man (1988)

Renoir (2013)

Rent (2005)

The Resident (2012)

The Reunion (2011)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Right at your Door (2007)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)

The Running Man (1987)

Sabrina (1995)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Shattered (2007)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Shrek (2001)

Skipped Parts (2001)

Sliver (1993)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King's Thinner (1996)

Stone (2010)

Surf's Up (2007)

Surf's Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

Tangerines (2015)

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Voices (2015)

The Way Back (2011)

The Way of the Gun (2000)

The Weather Man (2005)

This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers

To Grandmother's House We Go (1992)

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit (1969)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

We are Marshall (2006)

What's Cooking? (2000)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Jan. 2

The Gifted Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

Lethal Weapon Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

Drinking Buddies (2013)

Jan. 3

24 Hours to Hell & Back Season 2 Premiere

The Masked Singer Season 2 Premiere

The X-Files Complete Season 11

Support the Girls (2018)

Jan. 4

Gotham Season 5 Premiere

The Titan Games Series Premiere

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Jan. 5

Fresh Off the Boat Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere

Speechless Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

Annihilation (2018)

The Overnight (2015)

Jan. 6

Disaster Movie (2008)

Jan. 7

America's Funniest Home Videos Season 29 Mid-Season Premiere

Lodge 49 Complete Season 1

Shark Tank Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere

Jan. 8

America's Got Talent: The Champions Series Premiere

The Bachelor Season 23 Premiere

Manifest Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Alright Now (2018)

The Commuter (2018)

The Last Airbender (2010)

Jan. 9

Black-ish Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere

The Conners Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Ellen's Game of Games Season 2 Premiere

Good Trouble Series Premiere

The Kid Are Alright Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

New Amsterdam Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Splitting Up Together Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

The Rookie Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Jan. 10

Chicago Fire Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere

Chicago P.D. Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere

Chicago Med Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere

Match Game Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere

Schooled Series Premiere

The Goldbergs Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere

Modern Family Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere

Single Parents Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Kusama Infinity (2018)

Jan. 11

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 Premiere

Future Man Complete Seaosn 2 Premiere

The Good Place Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 20 Mid-Season Premiere

Jan. 12

Blindspot Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere

Burden of Truth Complete Season 1

Jan. 14

Total Bellas Season 4 Premiere

Forever My Girl (2018)

Jan. 15

The Good Doctor Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

The Passage Series Premiere

The Resident Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere

This Is Us Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere

Another Time (2018)

The Snapper (1993)

Walking with the Enemy (2013)

Jan. 16

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Jan. 17

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (Dub) Complete Season 1

O (Othello) (2006)

Jan. 18

90 Day Fiance: Happuly Ever After? Complete Season 2

A Million Little Things Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Alone Complete Season 4

America's Book of Secrets Complete Season 3

American Pickers Complete Season 10

An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase Complete Season 1

Beyond Scared Straight Complete Season 3

Brockmire Complete Season 2

Butterfly Complete Season 1

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery Complete Season 1

Cities of the Underworld Complete Season 3

Dance Moms Complete Season 7

Dissapeared Complete Season 8

Dr. Pimple Popper

Finding Escobar's Millions Complete Season 1

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Complete Season 1

Found Complete Season 1

Four Weddings Complete Season 9

Giada in Italy Complete Season 2

Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Mid-Season Premiere

Hanger 1: The UFO Files Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Homicide Hunter Complete Season 7

How to Get Away with Murder Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald Complete Season 1

Leah Remini: It's All Relative Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Married at First Sight Complete Season 6

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All Complete Season 1

My 600lb Life Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery

Nightwatch Complete Season 4

Nostradamus Effect Complete Season 1

Project Runway All Stars Complete Season 6

Spring Baking Championship Complete Seasons 2 & 3

Swamp People Complete Seaosns 6 & 7

The Tesla Files Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America Complete Season 10

Jan. 20

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Jan. 21

Stella's Last Weekend (2018)

The Pagan King (2018)

Jan. 25

Siren Season 2 Premiere

Jan. 26

Darling in the Franxx (Dubs) Complete Season 1

Jan. 28

Rent Special

Cruise (2018)

Jan. 31