What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon for January

It's the new year and as you ring in 2019, make sure to check out all the fresh titles coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon this month.
There's plenty to choose from like "Incredibles 2," "Star Wars Story'" target="_blank">Solo: A Star Wars Story" and more!
The three streaming platforms have hundreds of new titles and fun shows and TV for the entire family!
Here's the full list:
NETFLIX
Jan. 1
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- COMEDIANS of the world
- Definitely, Maybe
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Pinky Malinky
- Pulp Fiction
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
- Watchmen
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
Jan. 2
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Jan. 4
- And Breathe Normall
- Call my Agent!: Season 3
- El Potro: Unstoppable
- Lionheart
Jan. 9
- GODZILLA The Planet Eater
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Jan. 10
- When Heroes Fly
Jan. 11
- Friends from College: Season 2
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
- Sex Education
- Solo
- The Last Laugh
Jan. 15
- Revenger
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
Jan. 16
- American Gangster
Jan. 17
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Jan. 18
- Carmen Sandiego
- Close
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
- GIRL
- Grace and Frankie: Season 5
- IO
- Soni
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
Jan. 21
- Justice
Jan. 24
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Jan. 25
- Animas
- Black Earth Rising
- Club de Cuervos: Season 4
- Kingdom
- Medici: The Magnificent
- Polar
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2
Jan. 27
- Z Nation: Season 5
Jan. 29
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
- Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp
Jan. 30
- Disney Pixar’s: The Incredibles 2
AMAZON
Jan. 1
Series
- Breaking Big, Season 1
- First Civilizations, Season 1
- Frontline, Season 36
- Nova Wonders, Season 1
Movies
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- Alpha Dog (2006)
- Brazil (1985)
- GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II (2018)
- Going to War (2018)
- Jane Eyre (2011)
- Reprisal (2018)
- Rwanda: The Royal Tour (2018)
- The Art of the Shine (2018)
- The Jazz Ambassadors (2018)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Jan. 3
Movies
- Leave No Trace (2018)
Jan. 4
Movies
- Beautiful Boy (Prime Original movie)
- Sherlock Gnomes (2018)
Jan. 11
Series
- Informer (Prime Original series), Season 2
Jan. 12
Movies
- Final Score
Jan. 13
Movies
- Eighth Grade (2018)
Jan. 16
Movies
- The Debt (2010)
Jan. 18
- The Grand Tour (Prime Original series), Season 3
Jan. 19
Movies
- Fahrenheit 11/9 (2018)
Jan. 25
Series
- Four More Shots Please! (Prime Original series), Season 1
Movies
- Escobar: Paradise Lost (2014)
Jan. 29
Series
- Endeavour, Season 5
HULU
Jan. 1
- Atlanta Complete Season 2
- The Detectorists Complete Season 3
- Dot. Complete Season 2B
- X Company Complete Seasons 2 & 3
- 54 (1998)
- 10 Years (2011)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- 9 to 5 (1980)
- A Charlie Brown Valentine (2002)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- A Walk to Remember (2002)
- Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)
- Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)
- Antz (1998)
- Babe (1995)
- Bad Girls (1994)
- Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- Beetlejuice (1988)
- Beowulf (2007)
- Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
- The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
- Cake (2006)
- Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)
- Chicken Run (2000)
- Children of the Corn (2009)
- Chinatown (1974)
- The Chaperone (2011)
- The Colony (2013)
- Cujo (1983)
- Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- Deja Vu (2006)
- Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)
- Dirty Pretty Things (2002)
- Double Team (1997)
- East is East (1999)
- Extraction (2015)
- Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)
- Finding Neverland (2004)
- Firstborn (1984)
- Flight 7500 (2014)
- Fly Me to the Moon (2008)
- The Foot Fist Way (2008)
- The Forgotten (2004)
- For a Few Dollars More (1967)
- Forces of Nature (1999)
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)
- The German Doctor (2013)
- Gimme Shelter (2014)
- Girl in Progress (2012)
- Girl in the Bunker (2018)
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)
- Gods and Monsters (1998)
- The Golden Compass (2007)
- Grizzly Man (2005)
- Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)
- He Got Game (1998)
- Heathers (1989)
- Hellraiser (1987)
- Hot Pursuit (1987)
- I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017)
- I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)
- In A World (2013)
- Inside Out (2011)
- Into The West (1992)
- Kickboxer (1989)
- Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas (2014)
- Kiss of the Dragon (2001)
- The Last Boy Scout (1991)
- The Last Knights (2015)
- Legendary (2010)
- Lethal Weapon (1987)
- Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
- Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
- Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
- The Limey (1999)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Maximum Security (1990)
- Message in a Bottle (1999)
- Mimic (1997)
- Mud (2013)
- The Neverending Story (1984)
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)
- New York Minute (2004)
- No Holds Barred (1989)
- Nothing Like the Holidays (2009)
- The Other Man (2008)
- The Others (2001)
- Patch Adams (1998)
- Payback (1999)
- Penelope (2008)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Pet Sematary II (1992)
- The Phantom (1996)
- Pride (2007)
- Prince of Egypt (1998)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Renoir (2013)
- Rent (2005)
- The Resident (2012)
- The Reunion (2011)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Right at your Door (2007)
- Road to El Dorado (2000)
- Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
- Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)
- The Running Man (1987)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Scent of a Woman (1992)
- Shattered (2007)
- Shirley Valentine (1989)
- Shrek (2001)
- Skipped Parts (2001)
- Sliver (1993)
- Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
- Stephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)
- Stephen King's Thinner (1996)
- Stone (2010)
- Surf's Up (2007)
- Surf's Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)
- Tangerines (2015)
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)
- The Two Jakes (1990)
- The Voices (2015)
- The Way Back (2011)
- The Way of the Gun (2000)
- The Weather Man (2005)
- This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers
- To Grandmother's House We Go (1992)
- Total Recall (1990)
- True Grit (1969)
- Twilight (2008)
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
- We are Marshall (2006)
- What's Cooking? (2000)
- Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
- Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
Jan. 2
- The Gifted Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
- Lethal Weapon Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere
- Drinking Buddies (2013)
Jan. 3
- 24 Hours to Hell & Back Season 2 Premiere
- The Masked Singer Season 2 Premiere
- The X-Files Complete Season 11
- Support the Girls (2018)
Jan. 4
- Gotham Season 5 Premiere
- The Titan Games Series Premiere
- Sherlock Gnomes (2018)
Jan. 5
- Fresh Off the Boat Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere
- Speechless Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere
- Annihilation (2018)
- The Overnight (2015)
Jan. 6
- Disaster Movie (2008)
Jan. 7
- America's Funniest Home Videos Season 29 Mid-Season Premiere
- Lodge 49 Complete Season 1
- Shark Tank Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere
Jan. 8
- America's Got Talent: The Champions Series Premiere
- The Bachelor Season 23 Premiere
- Manifest Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
- Alright Now (2018)
- The Commuter (2018)
- The Last Airbender (2010)
Jan. 9
- Black-ish Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere
- The Conners Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
- Ellen's Game of Games Season 2 Premiere
- Good Trouble Series Premiere
- The Kid Are Alright Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
- New Amsterdam Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
- Splitting Up Together Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
- The Rookie Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
Jan. 10
- Chicago Fire Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere
- Chicago P.D. Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere
- Chicago Med Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere
- Match Game Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere
- Schooled Series Premiere
- The Goldbergs Season 6 Mid-Season Premiere
- Modern Family Season 10 Mid-Season Premiere
- Single Parents Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
- Kusama Infinity (2018)
Jan. 11
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 Premiere
- Future Man Complete Seaosn 2 Premiere
- The Good Place Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 20 Mid-Season Premiere
Jan. 12
- Blindspot Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere
- Burden of Truth Complete Season 1
Jan. 14
- Total Bellas Season 4 Premiere
- Forever My Girl (2018)
Jan. 15
- The Good Doctor Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
- The Passage Series Premiere
- The Resident Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere
- This Is Us Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere
- Another Time (2018)
- The Snapper (1993)
- Walking with the Enemy (2013)
Jan. 16
- You, Me and Dupree (2006)
Jan. 17
- Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (Dub) Complete Season 1
- O (Othello) (2006)
Jan. 18
- 90 Day Fiance: Happuly Ever After? Complete Season 2
- A Million Little Things Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere
- Alone Complete Season 4
- America's Book of Secrets Complete Season 3
- American Pickers Complete Season 10
- An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase Complete Season 1
- Beyond Scared Straight Complete Season 3
- Brockmire Complete Season 2
- Butterfly Complete Season 1
- Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery Complete Season 1
- Cities of the Underworld Complete Season 3
- Dance Moms Complete Season 7
- Dissapeared Complete Season 8
- Dr. Pimple Popper
- Finding Escobar's Millions Complete Season 1
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death Complete Season 1
- Found Complete Season 1
- Four Weddings Complete Season 9
- Giada in Italy Complete Season 2
- Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Mid-Season Premiere
- Hanger 1: The UFO Files Complete Seasons 1 & 2
- Homicide Hunter Complete Season 7
- How to Get Away with Murder Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere
- JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald Complete Season 1
- Leah Remini: It's All Relative Complete Seasons 1 & 2
- Married at First Sight Complete Season 6
- The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All Complete Season 1
- My 600lb Life Complete Seasons 5 & 6
- Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery
- Nightwatch Complete Season 4
- Nostradamus Effect Complete Season 1
- Project Runway All Stars Complete Season 6
- Spring Baking Championship Complete Seasons 2 & 3
- Swamp People Complete Seaosns 6 & 7
- The Tesla Files Complete Season 1
- Worst Cooks in America Complete Season 10
Jan. 20
- The Vatican Tapes (2015)
Jan. 21
- Stella's Last Weekend (2018)
- The Pagan King (2018)
Jan. 25
- Siren Season 2 Premiere
Jan. 26
- Darling in the Franxx (Dubs) Complete Season 1
Jan. 28
- Rent Special
- Cruise (2018)
Jan. 31
- Bad Reputation (2018)
- Love Gilda (2018)