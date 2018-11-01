What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in November

Nov 1, 2018, 4:44 AM ET
PHOTO: Robin Wright appears in a scene from "House of Cards."David Giesbrecht/Netflix/AP Photo
Robin Wright appears in a scene from "House of Cards."

November is upon us and that means turkey, stuffing and family!

That also means there's a new slate of TV and movies on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, so plenty for you to start watching today!

From the final season of "House of Cards" to the new Julia Roberts show "Homecoming," there are options for everyone.

Check out the full list below:

NETFLIX

Avail Nov. 1

  • Angela’s Christmas
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Cape Fear
  • Children of Men
  • Close Encounters of the Third Kind
  • Cloverfield
  • Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
  • Doctor Strange
  • Fair Game – Director’s Cut
  • Follow This: Part 3
  • From Dusk Till Dawn
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Jet Li’s Fearless
  • Julie & Julia
  • Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
  • National Lampoon’s Animal House
  • Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
  • Planet Hulk
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Scary Movie 3
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Stink!
  • The English Patient
  • The Judgement
  • The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
  • The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
  • Transcendence
  • Vaya

Nov. 2

  • Brainchild
  • House of Cards: Season 6
  • ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
  • The Holiday Calendar
  • The Other Side of the Wind
  • They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Nov. 3

  • Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Nov. 4

  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Nov. 5

  • Homecoming: Season 1
  • John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

Nov. 7

  • Into the Forest

Nov. 8

  • The Sea of Trees

Nov. 9

  • Beat Bugs: Season 3
  • La Reina del Flow
  • Medal of Honor
  • Outlaw King
  • Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
  • Super Drags
  • The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
  • Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
  • Westside

Nov. 12

  • Green Room

Nov. 13

  • Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
  • Oh My Ghost
  • Warrior: Season 1

Nov. 15

  • May The Devil Take You
  • The Crew

Nov. 16

  • Cam
  • Narcos: Mexico
  • Ponysitters Club: Season 2
  • Prince of Peoria
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • The Break-Up
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Princess Switch

Nov. 18

  • The Pixar Story

Nov. 19

  • The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Nov. 20

  • Kulipari: Dream Walker
  • Motown Magic
  • Sabrina
  • The Final Table
  • Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Nov. 21

  • The Tribe

Nov. 22

  • Jiro Dreams of Sushi
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
  • The Christmas Chronicles

Nov. 23

  • Frontier: Season 3
  • Fugitiva
  • Sick Note: Season 2
  • To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Nov. 25

  • My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Nov. 27

  • Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell

Nov. 29

  • Pocoyo: Season 4

Nov. 30

  • 1983
  • A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
  • Baby
  • Death by Magic
  • F is for Family: Season 3
  • Happy as Lazzaro
  • Rajma Chawal
  • Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
  • The World Is Yours
  • Tiempo Compartido

PHOTO: Julia Roberts in a scene from the Amazon Prime show, Homecoming.Tod Campbell/Amazon Prime Video
Julia Roberts in a scene from the Amazon Prime show, "Homecoming."

AMAZON

Prime Video

Nov. 1

  • Thursday Night Football: Oakland Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers
  • 21 (2008)
  • 2001 Maniacs (2005)
  • Alice (2016)
  • Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)
  • Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999)
  • Child's Play (1988)
  • Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
  • Cruel Intentions (1999)
  • De-Lovely (2004)
  • Desperate Hours (1990)
  • Die Another Day (2002)
  • Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite) (1971)
  • Excalibur (1981)
  • Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)
  • Hostel (2005)
  • Hostel: Part II (2007)
  • Jacob's Ladder (1990)
  • Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
  • Like Water (2011)
  • Little Man Tate (1991)
  • Little Odessa (1994)
  • Lord of War (2005)
  • Made (2001)
  • Making Contact (Joey) (1985)
  • Michael Clayton (2007)
  • Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)
  • Mulholland Falls (1996)
  • My Girl (1991)
  • Terms of Endearment (1983)
  • The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)
  • The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
  • The Birdcage (1996)
  • The Living Daylights (1987)
  • The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972)
  • The Mexican (2001)
  • The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta) (2004)
  • The Red Violin (Le violon rouge) (1998)
  • The World Is Not Enough (1999)
  • Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)
  • Weird Science (1985)

Nov. 2

  • Homecoming (Prime Original series), Season 1
  • Wonder (2017)

Nov.3

  • Kick-Ass (2010)

Nov. 8

  • Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov. 9

  • Beat (Prime Original series), Season 1
  • Little Big Awesome (Prime Original series), Season 1b
  • Patriot (Prime Original series), Season 2

Nov. 10

  • The Children Act (2017)

Nov. 15

  • Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks
  • The Expanse, Season 3
  • Gotti (2018)

Nov. 16

  • Gymkhana Files (Prime Original series), Season 1
  • Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (Prime Original series), Season 1a
  • Movies
  • Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (Prime Exclusive; available on Prime Video shortly following the theatrical release) (2018)

Nov. 17

  • McQueen (2018)
  • Siberia (2018)

Nov. 18

  • Condemned (2015)

Nov. 20

  • Creative Galaxy: Arty’s Holiday Masterpiece (Prime Original series), Special
  • Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas (Prime Original series), Special
  • Little Women, Season 1

Nov. 21

  • Box of Moon Light (1996)
  • Loving Pablo (2017)

Nov. 22

  • Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea (2016)

Nov. 24

  • Downsizing (2017)

Nov. 29

  • Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
  • Harry Brown (2009)

Nov. 30

  • *Inside Jokes (Prime Original series), Season 1
  • Sleepless (2017)

To Rent or Purchase

Nov. 6

  • Incredibles 2 (2018)

Nov. 13

  • The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Nov. 27

  • The Predator (2018)

PHOTO: Michael B. Jordan in Creed. Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed.'

HULU

Nov. 1

  • Top Chef: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)
  • Lucky Romance: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
  • The Addams Family Values (1993)
  • The Addams Family (1991)
  • After (2012) (*Showtime)
  • American Wedding (2003)
  • Bang Bang Baby (2014)
  • Barbershop (2002)
  • Be Cool (2005)
  • Big Significant Things (2014)
  • The Bleeding (2009)(*Showtime)
  • Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
  • Bratz: the Movie (2007)
  • Cecil B. Demented (2000)
  • Charlies Angels (2000)
  • Charlies Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
  • The Conversation (1974)
  • Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)
  • Courage Mountain (1990)
  • The Cutting Edge (1992)
  • Dances with Wolves (1990)
  • Dark Hearts (2014)
  • Death at a Funeral (2007)
  • Deterrence (2000)
  • Diamonds are Forever (1971)
  • Die Another Day (2002)
  • Dr. No (1963)
  • Election (1999)
  • Enter the Ninja (1981)
  • The Entitled (2011)
  • Erin Brockovich (2000)
  • Fargo (1996)
  • Fatal Attraction (1987)
  • Fast times at Ridgemont High (1982)
  • For Your Eyes Only (1981)
  • From Russia with Love (1964)
  • Get Shorty (1995)
  • Goldeneye (1995)
  • Goldfinger (1964)
  • Good Advice (2002)
  • Good Will Hunting (1997)
  • Happily N’Ever After (2007)
  • Happily N’Ever After: Snow White (2009)
  • Hoosiers (1986)
  • Internal Affairs (1990)
  • Jamie Marks is Dead (2014)
  • The Ladies Man (2000)
  • License to Kill (1989)
  • The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)
  • Live and Let Die (1973)
  • The Living Daylights (1987)
  • Mad Max (1979)
  • Major League (1989)
  • Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
  • The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
  • Medium Raw (2010)
  • Mermaids (1990)
  • Meskada (2010)
  • Mission: Impossible (1996)
  • Moonraker (1979)
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
  • The Next Hit (2008)
  • Paid in Full (2002)
  • Punch Drunk Love (2002)
  • Rescue Dawn (2006)
  • Rocky (1976)
  • Rocky II (1979)
  • Rocky III (1982)
  • Rocky IV (1985)
  • Rocky V (1990)
  • Rollerball (1975)
  • Rollerball (2002)
  • Rounders (1998)
  • Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2001)
  • Saved (2004)
  • Shadows and Fog (1992)
  • Showgirls (1995)
  • Spaceballs (1987)
  • The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
  • Terms of Endearment (1983)
  • Thunderball (1965)
  • Up in the Air (2009)

Nov. 6

  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 6

Nov. 7

  • Neon Joe: Complete Season 1
  • The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Nov. 8

  • Almost Royal: Complete Season 2

Nov. 11

  • The Damned (2014)
  • The Affair: Season 3 Premiere

Nov. 13

  • Animal FightNight: Season 4 Premiere

Nov. 15

  • Scott & Bailey: Complete Season 5

Nov. 16

  • David Blaine – Beyond Magic: Special

Nov. 17

  • Patton Oswalt: Comedy plus Tragedy Equals Time (2013)

Nov. 18

  • Miles from Tomorrowland: Complete Season 1

Nov. 19

  • Creed (2015)
  • Zero Days (2016)

Nov. 24

  • Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 1
  • Love and Honor (2013)
  • Welcome to the Punch (2013)

Nov. 25

  • War Story (2014)

Comments