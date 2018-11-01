What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in November

November is upon us and that means turkey, stuffing and family!

That also means there's a new slate of TV and movies on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, so plenty for you to start watching today!

From the final season of "House of Cards" to the new Julia Roberts show "Homecoming," there are options for everyone.

Check out the full list below:

David Giesbrecht/Netflix/AP Photo

NETFLIX

Avail Nov. 1

Angela’s Christmas

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Follow This: Part 3

From Dusk Till Dawn

Good Will Hunting

Jet Li’s Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

Nov. 2

Brainchild

House of Cards: Season 6

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

The Other Side of the Wind

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Nov. 3

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Nov. 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Nov. 5

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

Nov. 7

Into the Forest

Nov. 8

The Sea of Trees

Nov. 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3

La Reina del Flow

Medal of Honor

Outlaw King

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

Nov. 12

Green Room

Nov. 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior: Season 1

Nov. 15

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

Nov. 16

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method

The Princess Switch

Nov. 18

The Pixar Story

Nov. 19

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Nov. 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Nov. 21

The Tribe

Nov. 22

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

The Christmas Chronicles

Nov. 23

Frontier: Season 3

Fugitiva

Sick Note: Season 2

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Nov. 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Nov. 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell

Nov. 29

Pocoyo: Season 4

Nov. 30

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family: Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

The World Is Yours

Tiempo Compartido

Tod Campbell/Amazon Prime Video

AMAZON

Prime Video

Nov. 1

Thursday Night Football: Oakland Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

21 (2008)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

Alice (2016)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999)

Child's Play (1988)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Die Another Day (2002)

Duck, You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite) (1971)

Excalibur (1981)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Hostel (2005)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Like Water (2011)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Little Odessa (1994)

Lord of War (2005)

Made (2001)

Making Contact (Joey) (1985)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

My Girl (1991)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972)

The Mexican (2001)

The Motorcycle Diaries (Diarios de motocicleta) (2004)

The Red Violin (Le violon rouge) (1998)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)

Weird Science (1985)



Nov. 2

Homecoming (Prime Original series), Season 1

Wonder (2017)

Nov.3

Kick-Ass (2010)

Nov. 8

Thursday Night Football: Carolina Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov. 9

Beat (Prime Original series), Season 1

Little Big Awesome (Prime Original series), Season 1b

Patriot (Prime Original series), Season 2

Nov. 10

The Children Act (2017)

Nov. 15

Thursday Night Football: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Expanse, Season 3

Gotti (2018)

Nov. 16

Gymkhana Files (Prime Original series), Season 1

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (Prime Original series), Season 1a

Movies

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (Prime Exclusive; available on Prime Video shortly following the theatrical release) (2018)

Nov. 17

McQueen (2018)

Siberia (2018)

Nov. 18

Condemned (2015)

Nov. 20

Creative Galaxy: Arty’s Holiday Masterpiece (Prime Original series), Special

Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Christmas (Prime Original series), Special

Little Women, Season 1

Nov. 21

Box of Moon Light (1996)

Loving Pablo (2017)

Nov. 22

Wild Kratts: Creatures of the Deep Sea (2016)

Nov. 24

Downsizing (2017)

Nov. 29

Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

Harry Brown (2009)

Nov. 30

*Inside Jokes (Prime Original series), Season 1

Sleepless (2017)

To Rent or Purchase

Nov. 6

Incredibles 2 (2018)

Nov. 13

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Nov. 27

The Predator (2018)

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

HULU

Nov. 1

Top Chef: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

Lucky Romance: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

The Addams Family Values (1993)

The Addams Family (1991)

After (2012) (*Showtime)

American Wedding (2003)

Bang Bang Baby (2014)

Barbershop (2002)

Be Cool (2005)

Big Significant Things (2014)

The Bleeding (2009)(*Showtime)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Bratz: the Movie (2007)

Cecil B. Demented (2000)

Charlies Angels (2000)

Charlies Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

The Conversation (1974)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Courage Mountain (1990)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Dark Hearts (2014)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Deterrence (2000)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. No (1963)

Election (1999)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

The Entitled (2011)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Fargo (1996)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fast times at Ridgemont High (1982)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Get Shorty (1995)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Good Advice (2002)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After: Snow White (2009)

Hoosiers (1986)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jamie Marks is Dead (2014)

The Ladies Man (2000)

License to Kill (1989)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Mad Max (1979)

Major League (1989)

Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

Medium Raw (2010)

Mermaids (1990)

Meskada (2010)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Moonraker (1979)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

The Next Hit (2008)

Paid in Full (2002)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2006)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rollerball (1975)

Rollerball (2002)

Rounders (1998)

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2001)

Saved (2004)

Shadows and Fog (1992)

Showgirls (1995)

Spaceballs (1987)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

Thunderball (1965)

Up in the Air (2009)

Nov. 6

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 6

Nov. 7

Neon Joe: Complete Season 1

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Nov. 8

Almost Royal: Complete Season 2

Nov. 11

The Damned (2014)

The Affair: Season 3 Premiere

Nov. 13

Animal FightNight: Season 4 Premiere

Nov. 15

Scott & Bailey: Complete Season 5

Nov. 16

David Blaine – Beyond Magic: Special

Nov. 17

Patton Oswalt: Comedy plus Tragedy Equals Time (2013)

Nov. 18

Miles from Tomorrowland: Complete Season 1

Nov. 19

Creed (2015)

Zero Days (2016)

Nov. 24

Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 1

Love and Honor (2013)

Welcome to the Punch (2013)

Nov. 25