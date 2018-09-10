Nia Franklin was crowned the new Miss America Sunday night, bringing the honor back to the state of New York.
In her acceptance speech, the 24-year-old said, "It took a lot of perseverance to get here" and thanked her family for all their support.
But there's much more to Franklin besides her determination to take home the crown.
Here are five things to know about her:
1 - Healthcare is a passion close to her heart.
Franklin thanked her family last night following the win, including her father, who is a cancer survivor.
In a past Instagram post, she recounted his battle with lymphoma and how she helped save his life with a stem cell transplant.
Did you know I was once a patient at a CMN Hospital? When my dad was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin t-cell lymphoma, he went through chemotherapy but relapsed twice. Finally, his doctors at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, NC, decided that a stem cell transplant would be the best chance at saving his life. They sent him to Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC, which is a CMN hospital. And I was the best stem cell donor match for him. I thank God for saving his life through this miraculous procedure! I haven't shared this picture before. In fact, only family and close friends have seen it. I was embarrassed because I was so bloated. (So vain, I know) The bloating resulted from a series of injections to get my blood ready. I am now empowered by this photo when I look at it. I know that I made a difference in my daddy's life and that is nothing to be ashamed of. My dad received his stem cell transplant on May 1, 2013, and he is alive and thriving, all to the glory of God and his awesome medical team at Duke Medical! The nurses were so sweet, and put a halo on my head because they said I was my daddy’s “angel!” I hope this encourages you to share and speak your truth because you never know who you will inspire and help. #GodisGood #stemcells
Last month, she posted a video trying to get everyone to support the non-profit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, where she donated the stem cells for her father's treatment.
I know firsthand the impact that CMN Hospitals can have in a family’s life. As a former patient and daughter of a patient, I have witnessed the exceptional care and love CMN Hospitals provide. Visit the CMN Hospitals website, and help make miracles happen today????@CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/uOqjfAFE91— Miss New York (@MissAmericaNY) August 26, 2018
2 - She's loved music her whole life.
Franklin, who performed an opera song for the talent portion of the competition, is also a champion for arts education.
According to her contestant bio, she's had a passion for music since she was a little girl.
"I composed my first song at age six," she wrote in the bio. "My dedication to the arts influenced my educational choices, resulting in my master of music composition degree. Although I was a minority in my school, I connected with my peers based on our mutual love of the arts. For the Miss America Organization, I will bring my zeal for music and performance, and be a strong support for arts in education."
#advocationforthearts #artseducation pic.twitter.com/R55T4JEYE5— Miss New York (@MissAmericaNY) August 8, 2018
She also has Grammy aspirations.
Me walking down the red carpet when I get my first Grammy nomination... DREAM BIG ?? Tonight, one of my dreams came true. Walking in a gown on the Miss America stage was the most amazing feeling. I shared my passion for the arts and how I will continue my work of advocating for the arts, so that every child in our country can have access to a well-rounded education. ??????#advocatingforthearts Gown: @jovanifashions Gown Sponsor: @cocoschateau
3 - She has some adorable fans.
Franklin's mother teaches fourth grade and you can bet the entire class will be celebrating her big win.
Earlier this month, Franklin took to Instagram to some special fan mail that made her emotional.
"Okay... I cried when I read these! My mom’s 4th grade class believes in me so much. I’m doing all I can to make them, and all the other kids out there watching me proud! #emotional #blessed," she wrote.
4 - She has a healthy sense of humor.
Franklin took to her social media recently to make a few jokes, one about a recent experience golfing for the first time.
"The real house wives of Miss America - the Cali trophy wife, the New York wife that married a man 20 years her senior, and the Carolina Country Club mom of three," she captioned a photo with two of her fellow contestants.
5 - She loves to travel.
Franklin also has posted in the past about her love for travel.
"These are my favorite travel essentials ... The only thing I’m missing is an eye mask for those long flights," she wrote on Instagram.
As Miss America, she'll certainly be traveling a lot in the next year!
ABC News' Catherine Thorbecke and Katie Kindelan contributed to this report.