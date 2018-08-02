Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie could join Charlize Theron in Fox News movie

One of the most anticipated movies of the #MeToo era is the story of the women of Fox News who brought down the toxic male culture at the news network.

Earlier this year, Charlize Theron made headlines when it was announced that she would play former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. Since then, there's been widespread speculation about who would join Theron in the cast.

Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline have all reported that Nicole Kidman is in talks to play former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie is in talks to play a fictional associate producer. ABC News has been unable to confirm that either actress is joining the production.

Here is what we have learned about the film so far:

Working title

According to Deadline, the film's working title is "Fair and Balanced" and the logline is, "The film will tell the story of the ensemble of women who took on the toxic male culture of Fox News and helped depose its chief architect."

Plot

According to various reports, the story will focus more on the women than on Fox News chief Roger Ailes, who was forced to resign in 2016 after Carlson accused him of sexual harassment in a lawsuit. Other women at Fox News, including Kelly, also said Ailes, who died in 2017, sexually harassed them during his tenure at the cable news channel.

Besides Ailes, other major characters might include Bill O'Reilly, who left Fox News in 2017 amid misconduct claims including some that ended in settlements, former anchor Greta Van Susteren and media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The team

Annapurna Pictures, the studio behind the critically acclaimed "Zero Dark Thirty," "American Hustle" and "Foxcatcher," is financing and producing the project. Theron is also one of the producers. It's being penned by Charles Randolph, the Oscar-winning writer of "The Big Short." At the helm is director Jay Roach, who is best known for the Austin Powers films and "Meet the Parents." Roach also directed the HBO film "Game Change" about Sarah Palin joining the Republican ticket during the 2008 presidential campaign.

The stars

Theron's role in the film was announced in May by The Hollywood Reporter. Kidman, who is coming off the success of "Big Little Lies," in which she stars for the second season, is reportedly in talks to play Carlson. And, according to Deadline, Robbie, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya," would play a fictional associate producer named Kayla Pospisil.