Nicole Kidman said in a new interview that she'd "never" give out relationship advice -- but she is dishing on how she's kept her marriage to husband Keith Urban so strong after 12 years.

The two, who celebrated their 12th anniversary Monday, have a strict no-texting policy, she said.

"We call," she told Parade magazine one day ahead of her anniversary. "We have our 12-year wedding anniversary tomorrow and we’ve never texted. That is so not our relationship, which is interesting right? We call. We’ve done this since the very beginning."

Kidman, 51, said that she and Urban, 50, initially didn't text because she "didn't know how to text."

"So now we don’t," the "Big Little Lies" star continued. "We just do voice-to-voice or skin-to-skin, as we always say. We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. And I’ve had the thing where I reread texts and I’m like, 'What does that mean?' and then read it to somebody and go 'Can you interpret that?' I don’t want that between my lover and I."

The self-described "terrible texter," added that she intentionally tries to delay responding to texts on purpose.

"I’m really responsible as a person so I have to just go, 'No. It’s OK not to be completely available all of the time.' And that’s a really big lesson for someone who wants to be responsible," Kidman explained.

Kidman said another secret to her marriage is "not having secrets."

"We just approach it with humility and hope and just really love hanging out. I mean it’s that simple. We love spending time together. We have a lot of fun together and we just choose each other. If there is one person I can hang out with, it’s him and the girls and that’s it," she continued, referencing her two daughters with Urban, 9-year-old Sunday and 7-year-old Faith.

Kidman is also a mom to two children -- Isabella Cruise, 25, and Connor Cruise, 23 -- and with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

"That’s so much enough for me," she said of her family. "We’ll get on planes and fly overnight rather than have a night apart. We will do anything to make it work. Jetlag is always a challenge though!"

"That’s why I think it’s so important to take time to exercise and take care of yourself because a lot of times I’m functioning on too little sleep and I’m trying to do it all, which I think is a problem for a lot of women -- trying to be there and do everything for everybody at the cost and the expense of my own health and emotional health," Kidman admitted. "And so I’m always trying to balance that."