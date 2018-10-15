Nicole Maines tweets about her debut as first transgender superhero

Oct 15, 2018, 1:43 PM ET
PHOTO: Nicole Amber Maines attends FCancers 1st annual Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala at Warner Bros. Studios, Oct. 13, 2018, in Burbank, Calif.PlayDavid Livingston/Getty Images
Nicole Maines made history Sunday night playing television's first transgender superhero.

The 21-year-old actress, who is also transgender, made her first appearance as Nia Nal -- aka Dreamer -- on The CW Network series "Supergirl."

Maines, who was on the west coast, had to wait to watch the episode on television, so she filled the time by tweeting to fans.

The delay, however, did not diminish her excitement.

After the episode, Maines tweeted again. "I hope you all love Nia as much as I do," she wrote.

Judging from the responses, "Supergirl" fans embraced the new superhero.

PHOTO: Nicole Maines as Nia Nal in a scene from Supergirl.Bettina Strauss/The CW
Nicole Maines as Nia Nal in a scene from "Supergirl."

On the show, Nia Nal is a young reporter working with Kara Danvers -- aka Supergirl -- at CatCo Worldwide Media.

Nal’s superpower is that she can dream the future -- hence the name “Dreamer” – and her powers will be intertwined with her journey as a trans woman, according to USA TODAY.

