Noah Cyrus talks about her new album and 'struggling with depression'

Noah Cyrus is following in her big sister Miley's footsteps not only as a musical superstar but as someone who isn't afraid to be real and raw when it comes to her art.

Cyrus, 18, has new music coming out and she tells the outlet L'officiel that it's all about exploring her "emo" side.

With songs like "Make Me Cry," Cyrus was very candid about where the inspiration for this new album comes from, including her battles with depression.

"This EP is mostly just about how my emotions have been, and about my anxiety, and about how I’ve been struggling with depression, and how it’s okay to feel those feelings," she revealed.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

She added, "A lot of people like to judge you, and make fun of you on the internet, and people make you feel crazy whenever you’re in a depression or having anxiety or having a panic attack. It’s about that and being sad and having your emotions and not being able to ignore the feelings you’re having.”

Last year, Noah's big sis Miley, spoke to People magazine about her hopes for Noah as she enters the spotlight at such a young age.

“I think [fame and the music industry] makes you jaded, it makes you guarded, and I don’t ever want her to get like that. Or your style or the way that you think because you want to please people,” she told the magazine. “I really hope that she never feels those pressures, and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”