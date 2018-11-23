Is Olivia Colman the new queen of queen roles?

Olivia Colman is in full-on queen mode.

Best known for her roles in the BBC America TV favorites "Broadchurch" and "The Night Manager," Colman has recently stepped into royal shoes to play two different queens.

First up, she plays Queen Anne in the new historical comedy "The Favourite," which hits theaters Friday. The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, looks at the chaos of a sickly Queen Anne's reign.

"I didn't know anything about her from my history at school, which is awful because she's extraordinary," Colman told ABC News.

"She had gout. She was a very big woman, sort of lame, so she couldn't move around," Colman continued. "She ate a lot, probably from depression. And also she had an eye condition. She suffered from ill health for most of her life."

Colman stars opposite Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. She said it was a treat to work with the two Oscar winners.

"I know people often say they will be friends for life. I'm not sure that's always true. But I think we really will," Colman said in an appearance on "Popcorn with Peter Travers." "We had rehearsals beforehand and we really got to know each other very well and be embarrassed in front of each other."

Colman also will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's royal biopic "The Crown" when the series returns next year. She’s taking over the role from Claire Foy to account for the years that have passed in the queen's life. Colman said she reached out to Foy to get the scoop on the role.

"I phoned Claire. I wanted to do it because I loved the program so much. She said, 'Everyone is lovely. It's a very happy job. You'll have a lovely time,'" Colman said. "So that's all you need, really."

