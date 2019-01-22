The 2019 Oscar nominations are in, and while stars like Lady Gaga, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone and more all earned well-deserved nods, others who were expected to be nominated Tuesday morning didn't hear their name called.

Big names like Bradley Cooper and acclaimed films like "If Beale Street Could Talk" came up short in categories like best directing and best picture.

"GMA" spoke to acclaimed sports and entertainment journalist Chris Connelly to get his take.

Here's a look at some of the biggest snubs and surprises.

Bradley Cooper for Best Director

While Cooper got a nomination for best actor, he didn’t join Alfonso Cuaron and Spike Lee in the best directing category.

Many had predicted the first-time director would receive a nod for his acclaimed work in "A Star Is Born" behind the camera. Stars like Gaga and Sam Elliott, who earned a nod for supporting actor, have raved about working with the young director.

"There was definitely a time when Hollywood rewarded its actors for trying their hand at directing," Connelly said about the snub. "It’s surprising to overlook someone like Cooper, especially on a movie that made over $200 million at the box office."

Connelly said the entire best directing category was a "head scratcher," leaving out "Green Book's" Peter Farrelly and missing the opportunity to include a female director on the short list.

"It's a huge missed opportunity," he said, mentioning names like Debra Granik and Marielle Heller. "You give nominations to honor great work, but to also encourage others as well."

Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

'Black Panther' scores 7 nods!

The Marvel epic had a huge morning, scoring seven nominations, but it was its nod for best picture that made history.

Marvel Studios

In 2008, "The Dark Knight" was one of the biggest films of the year, but did not score a nomination for best picture to the chagrin of fans everywhere. The next year, the Academy opened up the best picture category to 10 films instead of five.

Now a decade later, "Black Panther" becomes the first superhero film to land that coveted nomination after dominating culture with the fictional and inspiring world of Wakanda.

"I really think the Academy seeks to honor [the] creation of Wakanda," Connelly said. "Just an idea that really changed so many people's minds this year and affected the culture so greatly."

Connelly also said the awards show will be more entertaining, as the best picture category is filled with movies that actually performed well at the box offices this year. This hasn't always been the case in the past.

'If Beale Street Could Talk' it would ask for more nominations

The Barry Jenkins written and directed film was as Oscars buzz-worthy as it gets heading into Tuesday's nominations.

Tatum Mangus/Annapurna Pictures

But it didn't land a nod for best picture or for best director.

It did land a nomination for Regina King in the best supporting actress category, best original score and best adapted screenplay. King is considered by many to be the front-runner in her category.

As for not making it into best picture, Connelly said the air was simply rare in that category and 12 to 13 films could have made a claim to make it in.

'Won't You Be My Neighbor' or at least give me a nomination?

The acclaimed documentary about the late Fred Rogers was almost a lock to get an Oscar nomination.

Or it was until it didn't Tuesday morning, while "RBG" and "Free Solo" both scored honors in the documentary category.

Morgan Neville's film about the iconic educator has a 98 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been touted by critics and fans alike.

Connelly believes it's especially surprising that it didn't land a nod, because it was a serious contender to win the award.

"I think that was a formidable choice in that category," he said. "It's just really a competitive category this year."

'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

Don't feel bad if you've never heard of this Netflix film.

Netflix

After being called on a few times Tuesday morning in categories like best adapted screenplay, best costume design and best original song, many film fans were left saying, The Ballad of Buster Who?

Ethan Coen and Joel Coen directed Tim Blake Nelson in this Western film about gunslingers, bank robbers and other unique characters trying to make their way in the Old West. It came out in November of last year.

'Crazy Rich Asians, Emily Blunt and more!

Some other snubs from Tuesday were the shutting out of "Crazy Rich Asians," who Connelly thought would get a best picture nomination because of the cultural influence it had this year.

"It's just a really well done romantic comedy at a time when romantic comedies are struggling a bit to find their footing," he said.

Emily Blunt from "Mary Poppins Returns" had been mentioned for best supporting actress, but seems to have been replaced by an actress from "Roma," which isn't too surprising as that film led the way overall Tuesday with 10 nominations in total.

"It's just a numbers game," Connelly said of Blunt missing the cut. "But Emily Blunt finds herself in an unusual position."

A song she performed in "Poppins" was nominated, so it will be interesting to see if the Academy invites her to perform at the show next month.

"No matter what, whatever Emily Blunt decides to do will be the right choice," Connelly said, adding that the actress always makes the right move.

Check back to Goodmorningamerica.com for full coverage and again on Feb. 24 when the Oscars take place live from Hollywood!