The music industry, actors and fans have been paying heartfelt tributes to iconic singer Aretha Franklin after her death was announced Thursday.

"It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Aretha Louise Franklin, the Queen of Soul," her family said via a statement. "We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers."

Franklin was a cultural icon whose career spanned six decades, so it comes as no surprise that many are mourning the loss of the legend.

REST IN PEACE: Aretha Franklin, The "Queen of Soul," has died, according to the Associated Press. She was 76.https://t.co/hOA4cZh95s pic.twitter.com/KtMt2HIAFS — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 16, 2018

The Recording Academy put out a statement that read in part, "Aretha Franklin was an incomparable artist who came to be recognized as one of the most profound voices in music ... Her distinctive sound, unforgettable recordings, and giving spirit will continue to be celebrated worldwide. Aretha will be dearly missed, and our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this difficult time."

People from all walks of life, not the just the music world, have expressed how much they will miss Franklin.

Here are some tributes from across the globe to "The Queen of Soul":

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our Father. I will miss her so much but I know she’s at peace. #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/UatS3U3YXe — Smokey Robinson (@smokey_robinson) August 16, 2018

Deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved friend and queen/warrior Aretha Franklin. Her contributions are legendary both personally and societally. We hope you take a pause today to remember the life of a beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ce4ht2g0ha — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 16, 2018

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin Elton xx — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

Rest in peace Aretha Franklin ?? such amazing songs & an incredible voice. A Soul Queen! ?? — James TW (@JamesTWmusic) August 16, 2018

I just finished interviews in Berlin, and was informed the mighty @ArethaFranklin has passed. RIPArethaFranklin #Queen of Soul — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 16, 2018

RIP “QUEEN OF SOUL” ARETHA FRANKLIN. #ThatVoice — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 16, 2018

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

I’m absolutely devastated by Aretha’s passing. She was truly one of a kind. She was more than the Queen of Soul. She was a national treasure to be cherished by every generation throughout the world. (1/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Apart from our long professional relationship, Aretha was my friend. Her loss is deeply profound and my heart is full of sadness. (2/2) — Clive Davis (@CliveDavis) August 16, 2018

Her voice; her presence; her style

No one did it better

Truly the Queen of Soul

I will miss you!@ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/Gw5XEhsxjH — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) August 16, 2018

It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me....she will be missed by the world. pic.twitter.com/74VM9IYejI — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) August 16, 2018

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

The world has lost an incredible talent and musical icon. One of Detroit’s greatest residents, Aretha will long be remembered as the “Queen of Soul” and her presence will be missed dearly. — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) August 16, 2018

A lot of music left the earth today. The Heavens rejoice. Rest in heavenly peace. #ArethaFranklin #ISayALittlePrayer pic.twitter.com/o5Etf8hi3o — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 16, 2018

Our thoughts are with Ms. Aretha Franklin today. RIP to the true Queen of Soul. Thank you for inspiring the world with your beautiful voice and spirit ?????? #neverforgotten pic.twitter.com/QiMkAC2Ncw — Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. ???????????????????? #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul ???? pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 16, 2018