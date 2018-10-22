Pete Davidson breaks silence about split with ex-fiancee Ariana Grande

While Ariana Grande takes a social media break following her split with comedian and actor Pete Davidson, he has now spoken publicly about the breakup in one of his stand-up sets.

As The Hollywood Reporter recounts, Davidson performed at a benefit show in Los Angeles Saturday night that also featured Judd Apatow, comedian Tig Notaro and Benmont Tench, co-founder of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Following Tench's rendition of the Tom Petty classic "American Girl," Davidson took the stage and immediately commented on his personal situation.

He first joked about Tench's performance, "Am I not going through enough that I have to f----- follow that? ... Well, as you can tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on. Anybody have any open rooms? Anybody looking for a roommate?"

The "Saturday Night Live" star, 24, then referred to the fact that both he and Grande, 25, had gotten numerous tattoos dedicated to each other.

“I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m f------ 0-for-2 in the tattoo department," he said. "Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me because she’d leave.”

According to USA Today, he also regaled the crowd with an anecdote involving a friend.

"So, obviously, you know ... we broke up or whatever, but when me and [Ariana] first got engaged, we got tattoos," he continued. "And it was in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93 percent said yes. So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that ... And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo, bro. Turns out you were stupid.' "

The famous duo reportedly split last weekend after getting engaged in June.

Grande herself has yet to comment on the split, but announced last week she'll take a social media break.