Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande: 'Like I won a contest'

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson confirmed his engagement to Ariana Grande, going public about his plans to tie the knot for the first time with late-night host Jimmy Fallon.

"You know you didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show?" Fallon began on "The Tonight Show" Wednesday night.

The actor and comedian replied: "But I did!"

The response drew a huge applause from the crowd.

"I feel like I won a contest," the actor added of his engagement to the singer and actress. "It's so sick."

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC via AP

Davidson, seated next to Fallon's other guest, Robert Pattinson, went on to say that random people are stopping him on the street to offer their congratulations.

He joked that random New Yorkers will walk by him on the street and tip their hat at him.

"Some dude came up to me and was like, ‘Yo, man, you gave me hope!'" he added. "I was like, 'I didn't know I was that ugly!'"

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on May 30, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

Davidson didn't reveal many other details, like a wedding date or how he popped the question.

"Why do people care? It's very weird," he added about all the hype surrounding the engagement.

Grande and Davidson reportedly began dating last month, after both stars ended long-term relationships with their exes. The duo started showing up on each other's social media posts around the same time as well.