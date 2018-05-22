Ariana Grande sends love and light on the anniversary of the Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande marked the one-year anniversary of the bombing at her Manchester, England concert with a touching message on Twitter.

"Thinking of you all today and every day," the singer wrote early Tuesday morning. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.

On May 22, 2017, Grande had just left the stage at the Manchester Arena when police say suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device, killing 22 people and injuring more than 100 others.

Less than two weeks later, Grande helped organize the all-star "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, raising millions to help victims of the deadly terrorist attack and their families. She was subsequently named an "honorary citizen" of Manchester, which is in northwestern part of England.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer recently told Time magazine that she is still processing what happened.

"There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain," she said, sobbing. "The processing part is going to take forever."

Grande, 24, told the magazine she chooses not to focus on the negative.

"That’s why I did my best to react the way I did," Grande said. "The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won. Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day."

"I wish there was more that I could fix," she added. "You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful."

Earlier today, Great Britain observed a nationwide moment of silence in honor of the victims of the bombing. A memorial service, attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William, was also held in Manchester Cathedral.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, tweeted: "Today we come together, we remember each of the 22 people whose lives were taken."