Pete Davidson posts emotional, raw note about mental health, online bullies

Comedian Pete Davidson is done being silent when it comes to online bullying and abuse.

The "SNL" star, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, wrote a lengthy, passionate letter on Instagram Monday, letting people into his world and firing back at online trolls.

"I've kept my mouth shut," he wrote. "Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference."

Davidson did not mention Grande, her fans, or anyone by name, but the video for her song, "thank u, next," just came out on Friday. The duo were engaged in June and broke things off in October.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

"Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling," he continued. "I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and see this for what it is - I see you and I love you."

Davidson has previously admitted that when he and Grande got together earlier this year, people came out and slammed her choice of partners.

But after the breakup, the attacks can be seen on Davidson's social media accounts. Last week, he posted a slew of pics promoting a project coming to Sundance, where several Grande fans wrote "thank u, next" in the comments.

Some Davidson fans backed him up and asked people not to do that when the comedian was not even speaking about his singer ex.

thank u ? for hearing me and for making me feel so not alone ?? i truly am grateful. no matter how painful! i’m thankful and i love u.

breathin visual this week too! ?? thank u, next pic.twitter.com/Qq62vjM0gI — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 5, 2018

Others pointed out that "thank u, next" is about female empowerment and in the song, Grande says she's grateful for her exes.

"So, leave the guy alone," one person wrote.

After their split, Davidson addressed the situation at comedy shows and on "SNL."

“I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business. Sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s OK,” he said on "SNL," adding, “She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please go vote on Tuesday, all right?”