Hours after Elton John slammed negative reports about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, other stars like Pink and Ellen DeGeneres are doing the same.

"I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Pink tweeted. "The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind."

DeGeneres also defended Meghan and Prince Harry, expressing shock at how the royal couple has been treated in the media.

"Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation," she wrote. "They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."

Harry, Meghan and their young son Archie took a trip to France and flew on what we now know was John's private jet. But given their previous statements on environmental protection and climate change awareness, a few tabloid papers focused solely on their means of travel.

John spoke up to set the record straight, especially about the carbon footprint of the plane.

"I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week," the musician wrote Monday on Twitter.

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight," he added. "To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint."

John closed by adding, "I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis."

Harry and Meghan are dedicated environmentalists, often posting about their work in the global community.

In June, the duo took it upon themselves to shine a light on climate change.

"There is a ticking clock to protect our planet - with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home - for ourselves and for future generations. Let’s save it. Let’s do our part," according to a post on their official Instagram account.