Pink released from hospital, apologizes to fans for canceled shows: 'It was out of anyone’s control'

Aug 8, 2018, 9:49 AM ET
PHOTO: Recording artist Pink attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.PlayMike Coppola/Getty Images
WATCH P!NK cancels shows in Australia after hospitalizations

After postponing her weekend shows in Australia for health reasons, Pink said she's been released from the hospital.

"On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain," she wrote on Instagram. "That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way."

(MORE: Pink cancels 4th Sydney show, vows to be on stage Saturday)

She went on to explain that since her shows are physically demanding, she cannot perform during the time she's recovering from the gastric virus that knocked her down.

Pre show

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 13, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

"I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total sh-- show of awesomeness (no pun intended)," she said. "Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best."

PHOTO: Pink performs Wild Hearts Cant Be Broken at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York, Jan. 28, 2018.Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, FILE
Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York, Jan. 28, 2018.

While the rescheduled dates will be announced soon, the "Beautiful Trauma" singer said her next scheduled show is Saturday. In the meantime, she said she'll be "drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids."

Pre show Lyra lessons

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:23am PDT

"That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though," Pink joked. "I’ll try to control the smiling."

Pink initially canceled her Friday show in Sydney due to what was said to be an upper respiratory infection. She performed on Saturday, but on Sunday night was reportedly treated at the hospital for dehydration and discharged.

On Monday, Pink was readmitted to the hospital for what her team said was a gastric virus and remained overnight, forcing her Monday concert to be postponed.

Comments