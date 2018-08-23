Pink stops concert to console, hug teen who just lost her mother

Music superstar Pink stopped a concert in Australia recently to console and hug a grieving teen who had just lost her mother.

Leah Murphy, 14, and other members of the concert audience passed around a sign that explained what had just happened until it made its way into the singer's hands.

"My name is Leah –- I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mom last month. I would LOVE a hug ... Please!" the sign read, which Pink finally saw and then stopped her show, according to People magazine. The girl's mother, who died in June, was a Pink fan, as well.

When she received the note, the 38-year-old singer then walked over to chat with Murphy, give her a hug, took a selfie with her and told her it was going to be OK.

Murphy spoke to the morning show Sunrise in Australia earlier this week and said, "It was so crazy, I was just like chilling in the crowd and then I hear her say my name."

"I was crying a lot and she was like, 'Oh, don't cry,'" Murphy explained about the intimate exchange between her and the singer as she consoled the teen. "She was like 'You look so pretty' and she was really nice [telling me], 'Everything is going to be OK.'"

The young girl said that after the tragedy of losing her mother, this definitely lifted her spirits.

"I'm a lot happier now," she said. "[My mother and I] used to always sing [her songs] together and dance around the house."

Murphy's father Chris Murphy called the moment "unbelievable" and said, "You can tell in the photos, Pink was so genuine and just lifted the spirits of our family so much."