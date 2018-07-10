Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan arrive in Ireland for 1st official foreign trip

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan arrived in Dublin Tuesday on their first foreign trip as a married couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed in May, will spend two days in Ireland.

Meghan gave a nod to their host country upon arrival, wearing an emerald green dress by Givenchy, her wedding dress designer, as she and Harry, dressed in a suit, departed the plane.

Their itinerary includes a variety of events and visits to various organizations “which are central to Irish life,” according to Kensington Palace.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend a summer garden party Tuesday night at Glencairn House, the British ambassador's residence. They will be introduced to a cross section of Irish luminaries from the arts, sports, diplomatic and military sectors.

On Wednesday, their day will start with an official meeting with Michael Higgins, the president of Ireland, before heading to Croke Park, where they will view an exhibit that includes artifacts from the Bloody Sunday massacre.

Later, they will take part in a Gaelic sports festival where traditional Irish sports like hurling, camogie and rounders will be played.

The couple will then depart for Trinity College to learn about Ireland's culture and heritage, including a stop at the Library of Trinity College where the Book of Kells, one of Ireland's greatest cultural treasures, is on display.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also expected to spend time at the Famine Memorial and visit EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum that tells the story of the 10 million Irish people who have emigrated across the world.

Their final engagement in Dublin will be meeting with young people who take part in free coding workshops at Dogpatch Labs.

Meghan and Harry will have the opportunity to hear from female tech entrepreneurs at the lab. Meghan has long been a supporter of gender equality and programs that foster female empowerment and educational opportunities for women.

Even before leaving for Ireland, it has been a busy week for the newlyweds.

They joined Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family early Tuesday morning for the centenary celebration of the Royal Air Force (RAF).

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018

On Monday, Harry and Meghan attended the christening of Prince Louis, the youngest child of Harry's brother, Prince William, and Princess Kate.

The christening was held at the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace, the same location where Meghan was baptized and confirmed shortly before her May 19 wedding to Harry.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, presided over Louis' christening, just as he did for Meghan's baptism and confirmation.