Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan arrive in Ireland for 1st official foreign trip

Jul 10, 2018, 12:27 PM ET
PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the airport for a two-day visit to Dublin, July 10, 2018.PlayCathal McNaughton/Reuters
WATCH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on 1st foreign trip since the wedding

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan arrived in Dublin Tuesday on their first foreign trip as a married couple.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed in May, will spend two days in Ireland.

Meghan gave a nod to their host country upon arrival, wearing an emerald green dress by Givenchy, her wedding dress designer, as she and Harry, dressed in a suit, departed the plane.

Their itinerary includes a variety of events and visits to various organizations “which are central to Irish life,” according to Kensington Palace.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to attend a summer garden party Tuesday night at Glencairn House, the British ambassador's residence. They will be introduced to a cross section of Irish luminaries from the arts, sports, diplomatic and military sectors.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the airport for a two-day visit to Dublin, July 10, 2018.Cathal McNaughton/Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the airport for a two-day visit to Dublin, July 10, 2018.

On Wednesday, their day will start with an official meeting with Michael Higgins, the president of Ireland, before heading to Croke Park, where they will view an exhibit that includes artifacts from the Bloody Sunday massacre.

Later, they will take part in a Gaelic sports festival where traditional Irish sports like hurling, camogie and rounders will be played.

The couple will then depart for Trinity College to learn about Ireland's culture and heritage, including a stop at the Library of Trinity College where the Book of Kells, one of Ireland's greatest cultural treasures, is on display.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also expected to spend time at the Famine Memorial and visit EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum that tells the story of the 10 million Irish people who have emigrated across the world.

Their final engagement in Dublin will be meeting with young people who take part in free coding workshops at Dogpatch Labs.

Meghan and Harry will have the opportunity to hear from female tech entrepreneurs at the lab. Meghan has long been a supporter of gender equality and programs that foster female empowerment and educational opportunities for women.

Even before leaving for Ireland, it has been a busy week for the newlyweds.

PHOTO: The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle & Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey for the 100 year celebration of the Royal Air Force, July 10, 2018.Matt Sprake/SplashNews.com
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle & Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey for the 100 year celebration of the Royal Air Force, July 10, 2018.

They joined Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family early Tuesday morning for the centenary celebration of the Royal Air Force (RAF).

PHOTO: Britains Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, July 10, 2018.Chris Radburn/Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, July 10, 2018.

On Monday, Harry and Meghan attended the christening of Prince Louis, the youngest child of Harry's brother, Prince William, and Princess Kate.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the christening service of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St Jamess Palace, London, July 9, 2018.Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the christening service of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, July 9, 2018.

The christening was held at the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace, the same location where Meghan was baptized and confirmed shortly before her May 19 wedding to Harry.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, presided over Louis' christening, just as he did for Meghan's baptism and confirmation.

Comments