Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their wedding with 2 receptions

May 19, 2018, 10:01 AM ET
PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, May 19, 2018.PlayReuters
After the wedding is the after-party, and in Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s case, two after-parties.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are celebrating their wedding with a lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding, May 19, 2018.Reuters
Later on their wedding day, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will host a private, evening reception for 200 guests at Frogmore House, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

PHOTO: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018, after their wedding ceremony. Oli Scarffoli/AFP/Getty Images
The approximately 600 guests who attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel are also invited to the St. George’s Hall reception.

That means celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Serena Williams, Idris Elba, James Corden, James Blunt, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and some of Meghan’s former “Suits” co-stars are breaking bread alongside Britain’s royal family and elite.

PHOTO: Amal and George Clooney arrive at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor.Ian West/Getty Images
PHOTO: Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.Odd Anderson/AP
PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey leaves St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.AP
The guests will also get to see Meghan make her mark by delivering her own speech at the reception. Harry and his best man and brother, Prince William, will also give speeches.

Philippa Craddock, one of the most notable florists in London who designed the flowers for the service at St. George's Chapel, also designed the flowers for the reception at St. George's Hall, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

PHOTO:A general view shows St Georges Hall at Windsor Castle, west of London, Feb. 11, 2018, where Britains Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will hold a reception after their wedding May 19, 2018.Dominic Lipinski/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
PHOTO: A general view of St. Georges Hall at Windsor Castle in England is pictured on April 20, 2018.Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE via REX/Shutterstock
The luncheon features hors d'oeuvres ranging from grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham to heritage tomato and basil tartare with balsamic pearls and garden pea panna cotta with quail eggs and lemon verbena.

Harry and Meghan, a California native, gave their reception a more relaxed feel, also serving bowl foods, including fricassee of free range chicken with morel mushrooms and young leeks and pea and mint risotto with pea shoots, truffle oil and parmesan crisps.

PHOTO: Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.Odd Anderson/AP
Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth with champagne and pistachio macaroons and two flavors of tartlets.

The main event, of course, is the wedding cake, and Harry and Meghan delivered.

PHOTO: Royal wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Kensington Palace
Harry and Markle selected pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in Hackney, East London, to create a lemon elderflower cake with buttercream icing and fresh flowers as decorations.

Ptak, like Markle, was raised in California before moving to London. Her bakery is notable for using seasonal and organic ingredients in cakes.

The cake's ingredients include 200 lemons and 500 eggs.

The choice of a lemon elderflower cake marks a departure by Harry and Meghan from the royal tradition of serving British fruitcake on the wedding day.

William and Kate had two cakes on their wedding day in 2011, a traditional eight-tier fruitcake created by chef Fiona Cairns and a chocolate biscuit cake from a beloved Buckingham Palace recipe.

Harry and Meghan's cake is a sponge cake with elderflower syrup made at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham residence from the estate’s own elderflower trees, according to Kensington Palace. The cake also features Amalfi lemon curd and is covered with a Swiss Meringue elderflower buttercream.

The party will continue for a smaller group of 200 guests at the evening reception hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, at Frogmore House.

Frogmore House, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle, is the location Markle and Harry chose for their intimate engagement photos released by Kensington Palace in December.

The evening reception, like the lunchtime reception, is closed to the public. There are not many details known about the reception hosted by Charles, who walked Meghan down the aisle.

If rumors prove true, there could be everything from food trucks to performances by anyone from Elton John to Ed Sheeran to Coldplay.

There may be a glimpse of Meghan and Harry when they depart Windsor Castle for Frogmore House in the evening. Meghan will wear a second gown for the occasion.

