Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit the beach for mental health awareness in Australia

Oct 18, 2018, 11:00 PM ET
Meghan and Prince Harry talk to members of OneWave, an awareness group for mental health and well-being at South Bondi Beach, Oct. 19, 2018, in Sydney, Australia.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit the beach today in Australia, where they donned floral leis and met with representatives of a mental health advocacy group -- a key theme in their royal foundation's work.

The royal couple visited the iconic Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, during day three of their royal Down Under tour, where they met with representatives from the OneWave Organization, a local group that works to raise awareness for mental health.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex meet with lifeguards at South Melbourne Beach, Oct. 18, 2018, in Melbourne, Australia.

Meghan, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child, donned a Martin Grant maxi dress -- continuing her tradition of dressing in Australian designers during her visit Down Under.

On the picturesque beach, the couple participated in one of the OneWave organization's Fluro Friday Sunrise sessions, where people of all ages and from all backgrounds are invited to share their experiences of mental health issues with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The OneWave organization encourages its participants -- now in over 20 countries and at more than 100 beaches around the world -- to destigmatize and speak openly about mental health.

Raising awareness surrounding mental health issues has been a cornerstone of Harry and Meghan, as well as Prince William and Duchess Kate's, humanitarian work as royals.

While on the beach, Harry and Meghan also met with some local surfers, as well as dozens of well-wishers who showed up to greet them during their Australia tour.

Meghan said she got up at 4:30 am to do yoga, calling it "so good for healing your mind."

The Duchess of Sussex, who is about 12 weeks along, also spoke out about her pregnancy, saying it was "like having jet lag without actually traveling."

Meghan and Prince Harry talk to members of OneWave, an awareness group for mental health and well-being at South Bondi Beach, Oct. 19, 2018, in Sydney, Australia.

Harry will climb the Harbour bridge with Invictus competitors accompanied by the prime minister of Australia to raise the Invictus Flag ahead of the start of the games in Sydney this weekend.

Harry founded the Paralympic-style competition for wounded sick and injured service members. It is one of his most important accomplishments and has been an inspiration to many in the military community recovering from their wounds and suffering from invisible injuries.

