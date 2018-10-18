Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit the beach for mental health awareness in Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit the beach today in Australia, where they donned floral leis and met with representatives of a mental health advocacy group -- a key theme in their royal foundation's work.

The royal couple visited the iconic Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, during day three of their royal Down Under tour, where they met with representatives from the OneWave Organization, a local group that works to raise awareness for mental health.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Meghan, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child, donned a Martin Grant maxi dress -- continuing her tradition of dressing in Australian designers during her visit Down Under.

On the picturesque beach, the couple participated in one of the OneWave organization's Fluro Friday Sunrise sessions, where people of all ages and from all backgrounds are invited to share their experiences of mental health issues with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

? Joining the ‘Anti Bad Vibe Circle’ at Bondi Beach, as people of all ages from the OneWave Community share their experiences of mental health issues with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/fgwIR8my3s — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2018

The OneWave organization encourages its participants -- now in over 20 countries and at more than 100 beaches around the world -- to destigmatize and speak openly about mental health.

To turn the tide on stigma surrounding mental health issues, OneWave is encouraging people to share their experiences of living with mental health issues and the power of opening up using #OneRoyalFluroWave #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/YGvk8vmptC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2018

Raising awareness surrounding mental health issues has been a cornerstone of Harry and Meghan, as well as Prince William and Duchess Kate's, humanitarian work as royals.

While on the beach, Harry and Meghan also met with some local surfers, as well as dozens of well-wishers who showed up to greet them during their Australia tour.

???????Preparing to surf — The Duke and Duchess meet OneWave surfers on Fluro Friday! #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/pdjd6D0LKl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2018

Meghan said she got up at 4:30 am to do yoga, calling it "so good for healing your mind."

The Duchess of Sussex, who is about 12 weeks along, also spoke out about her pregnancy, saying it was "like having jet lag without actually traveling."

Meghan spoke about how she did yoga every day and how being pregnant was “like having jet lag without actually travelling”. #DuchessofSussex #RoyalTourAustralia #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/mQoabbkrh7 — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) October 18, 2018

Paul Edwards/Getty Images

Harry will climb the Harbour bridge with Invictus competitors accompanied by the prime minister of Australia to raise the Invictus Flag ahead of the start of the games in Sydney this weekend.

Harry founded the Paralympic-style competition for wounded sick and injured service members. It is one of his most important accomplishments and has been an inspiration to many in the military community recovering from their wounds and suffering from invisible injuries.