A look at Prince Harry’s role during the coronation and his interaction with royal family members

Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey to support King Charles III during his coronation on May 6.

The Duke of Sussex at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London, May 6, 2023. Pool/via Reuters

Harry, who now lives in California, made his appearance at the event on Saturday seemingly in good spirits, flashing a big smile as he entered the venue with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their husbands.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. Andy Stenning/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Following the dress code for most of the guests in attendance, Harry could be seen wearing a morning suit and attended the ceremony alone without his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who remained at home in California with their two children, Princess Archie and Princess Lilibet. The date of the coronation also coincides with the birthday of Archie, who turned 4 on Saturday.

The Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and the Duke of Sussex, (left to right 2nd row) the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Royal Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London, May 6, 2023. Pool/via Reuters

The Duke of Sussex with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London, May 6, 2023. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

During the religious service for the ceremony, Harry was seated in a row with other guests including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands.

Harry's appearance at the event marks his first public reunion with other members of the royal family for the first time in eight months after he was last seen together with them at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

In the months after the funeral, Harry -- now the fifth in line to the throne -- released a bestselling memoir entitled, “Spare,” which publicly laid bare his rift with his immediate family members.

He told "GMA" co-anchor Michael Strahan in January that, in speaking out, he hoped to be able to reconcile with his family.

"If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world," Harry said in the interview. "I genuinely believe that, and that's kind of what is pushing me. And if that doesn't happen, then that's very sad."

After the service, Harry was seen leaving the Abbey and entering a car. As a non-working royal, Harry did not join other members of the royal family in the procession back to Buckingham Palace.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves after attending the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. Toby Melville/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey following Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, May 6, 2023. Henry Nicholls/Reuters