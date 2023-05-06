A look at Prince Harry’s role during the coronation and his interaction with royal family members

Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey to support King Charles III during his coronation on May 6.
Harry, who now lives in California, made his appearance at the event on Saturday seemingly in good spirits, flashing a big smile as he entered the venue with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their husbands.
Following the dress code for most of the guests in attendance, Harry could be seen wearing a morning suit and attended the ceremony alone without his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who remained at home in California with their two children, Princess Archie and Princess Lilibet. The date of the coronation also coincides with the birthday of Archie, who turned 4 on Saturday.
During the religious service for the ceremony, Harry was seated in a row with other guests including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands.
Harry's appearance at the event marks his first public reunion with other members of the royal family for the first time in eight months after he was last seen together with them at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.
In the months after the funeral, Harry -- now the fifth in line to the throne -- released a bestselling memoir entitled, “Spare,” which publicly laid bare his rift with his immediate family members.
He told "GMA" co-anchor Michael Strahan in January that, in speaking out, he hoped to be able to reconcile with his family.
"If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world," Harry said in the interview. "I genuinely believe that, and that's kind of what is pushing me. And if that doesn't happen, then that's very sad."
After the service, Harry was seen leaving the Abbey and entering a car. As a non-working royal, Harry did not join other members of the royal family in the procession back to Buckingham Palace.