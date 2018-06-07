New Prince music announced on what would have been his 60th birthday

Prince would have turned 60 years ago Thursday, and his estate is marking the occasion by giving his fans a gift.

Interested in Prince? Add Prince as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Prince news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"Piano & a Microphone 1983," due out Sept. 21, is music from Prince from 35 years ago. It was recorded just after the release of "1999" and a year before the release of "Purple Rain," which launched him to super-stardom.

There are nine tracks in all, recorded at Prince's Chanhassen, Minnesota, studios, which later came to be known as Paisley Park.

Songs include pre-release versions of "17 Days," which was the B-side of "When Doves Cry" a year later; "Strange Relationship," from 1987's "Sign o' the Times"; and a performance of what would become Prince's signature hit, "Purple Rain."

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

"Piano & a Microphone 1983" also includes Prince's bluesy take on the Civil War-era spiritual, "Mary Don't You Weep," which will be featured during the end credits of Spike Lee's upcoming film "BlacKkKlansman," which is due out later this summer.

You can pre-order the album now in all the usual formats, including a deluxe CD/vinyl combo that includes a booklet featuring liner notes written by Prince's engineer at the time the album was recorded, as well as candid photos and some never-before-seen images.

Pre-order now and you'll also score an instant download of "Mary Don't You Weep."

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in his Paisley Park estate in 2016 at the age of 57.

Here's the "Piano & a Microphone 1983" track list: