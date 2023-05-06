Prince William and Kate's children, George, Charlotte, Louis, attend coronation

The siblings arrived at Westminster Abbey for their grandfather's coronation.

Prince William and Kate's three children attended the coronation service for King Charles III and Queen Camilla Saturday.

Prince George, the second in line to the British throne, held a special role in the coronation, the first in the United Kingdom in 70 years. The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales was a Page of Honor, processing behind Charles and holding his ceremonial robes as they entered Westminster Abbey.

Britain's King Charles and Prince George stand during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, May 6, 2023. Henry Nicholls/Reuters

For the occasion, George wore a bright scarlet tunic detailed with gold lace trim and blue velvet cuffs, along with with wool trousers and boots.

George, who is 9, was the youngest of the Pages of Honor. The group also included Queen Camilla's grandsons Master Gus Lopes, Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew Master Arthur Elliot.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis traveled separately to Westminster Abbey, riding in the same car with their mother.

Kate and Charlotte both wore floral headpieces for the coronation.