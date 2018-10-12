Some of the world's biggest stars came out Friday afternoon for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie, 28, and Brooksbank, 32, tied the knot in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married less than six months ago.

The bride's father, Prince Andrew, and mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, were in attendance, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Plenty of actors, singers and models also turned out to celebrate the couple's big day.

Demi Moore

Wearing a maroon dress, the famed actress attended the event, as she is friends with Eugenie’s parents.

Cara Delevigne

The actress and model looked dapper in a tux and top hat, adding a little style to the classic look.

Naomi Campbell

Delevigne wasn't the only model in attendance -- the legendary Campbell wowed in a black and silver dress that stood out so much, it may have stolen the show.

Kate Moss

The British fashion icon wore a white suit with black polka dots.

Robbie Williams

The British singer was outshined by his gorgeous wife, Ayda Field, who looked stunning in a cream suit.

Liv Tyler

The "Armageddon" actress rocked a navy suit to the nuptials.

Ricky Martin

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer was certainly living his best life, looking ageless in a classic suit and blue tie.