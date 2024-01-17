Princess Kate hospitalized after 'planned abdominal surgery,' palace says

Kate, 42, could remain hospitalized for as long as two weeks, the palace said.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace confirmed Wednesday.

Kate, who turned 42 last week, was admitted Tuesday to The London Clinic for a "planned" surgery, according to the palace.

The surgery was "successful," according to the palace, but Kate, the wife of Prince William and mom of their three young children, will remain hospitalized for 10 to 14 days before returning to the family's home to recover.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge departs after delivering the keynote speech at an event hosted by the Forward Trust to launch the charity's 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign at BAFTA, Oct. 19, 2021, in London. Max Mumby/indigo/Getty Images

The palace noted that Kate's hospitalization means she is not likely to resume her public duties "until after Easter."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the palace said in a statement. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the statement continued. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

