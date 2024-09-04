Queen guitarist Brian May reveals he's recovering after a minor stroke

May revealed in May 2020 that he'd suffered "a minor heart attack."

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed in a post on social media this week that he recently experienced a minor stroke that left his ability to play guitar in doubt.

"I'm here to bring you, first of all, some good news, I think," May said in an Instagram video shared Tuesday. "The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days."

"And I say this because it was in some doubt, because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke," he continued. "And all of a sudden -- out of the blue -- I didn't have any control over [my left arm]."

May said the health incident was "a little scary" but noted that he "had the most fantastic care" from medical professionals.

The rocker explained that he didn't post anything when it happened because he wasn't looking for sympathy, adding, "Good news is I'm OK."

Sir Brian May at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 in Lajatico, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images, FILE

As for what he needs to do to get better, he said doctors advised him to do "basically nothing."

"I'm grounded. I'm not allowed to go out. I'm not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high," he explained. "But I'm good."

This isn't May's first health scare in recent years. In May of 2020, he revealed he suffered "a small heart attack" that required three stents to clear blocked arteries.