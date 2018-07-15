Our favorite boys are going global for Season 3.

When "Queer Eye" stars Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness begin production for season three of their hit Netflix series on Monday, they'll be setting their sights across the pond and beyond.

First they'll be filming in Kansas City, Missouri, reported E! News, before they take their talents around the world.

Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Brown, 37, who's known in the series for getting guys to open up about their deepest insecurities, said previously why he feels the "Queer Eye" guys had limited themselves geographically.

He told E! News that their "Instagrams and DMs get lit from people around the world that are just like, 'Can you come to my city? Can you come to my town? Can you come to my country?' And my hope is that we can just continue to go from city to city."

His co-star France, who upgrades guys' wardrobes, added: "Country to country."

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

The guys are no strangers to going abroad. In fact, they debuted a mini-episode last month where the "Queer Eye" experts trekked to Yass, Australia, to make over a single father of three named George.

The farmer was nominated by one of his sons, Levi, who wanted him to step up his game and possibly find a new love interest.

"I think because Australia just legalized their same-sex marriage moment, it's only fitting that we would sweep into a gorgeous little town and create a gorgeous community moment," Van Ness, 31, the show's hairstylist, said during the episode.

"Queer Eye," which was recently nominated for four Emmy awards, is now streaming Season 2 on Netflix. Season 3 is scheduled to begin streaming next year.