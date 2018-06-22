How 'Queer Eye' fashion expert Tan France sparked a 'French tuck' craze

Jun 22, 2018, 11:00 AM ET
PHOTO: Tan France attends #NETFLIXFYSEE Event For "Queer Eye" at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios, May 31, 2018 in Los Angeles.PlayFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
On last season's "Queer Eye," the internet went nuts over Antoni Porowski’s avocado obsession. Now, just a week after season two debuted on Netflix, Tan France’s love of the "French tuck" has gone viral.

France, the show’s fashion expert, teaches men on the show how to do the tuck -- in which the shirt is tucked in the front but left loose in the back. At a Travelpro event in New York City on Tuesday, France told ABC Radio he’s shocked by fans’ response to the simple clothing trick.

"Oh my God! It became such a thing!" he said. "It's only been five days. I've had literally thousands upon thousands of people tag me in a French tuck. Who knew?!"

France said he’s been rocking the style since he was a teen and thinks it’s "the perfect way to make you look slightly less sloppy." It seems many people now agree.

"I've been to New York many times and I've always noticed that there aren't that many French tucks around," he said. "[Now] it's everywhere! And people keep stopping me in the street and saying, ‘I'm French tucking for you!’ I'm like, great! That feels wonderful!"

PHOTO: Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness attend #NETFLIXFYSEE Event For Queer Eye at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios,,, on May 31, 2018, in Los Angeles.Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness attend #NETFLIXFYSEE Event For "Queer Eye" at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios,,, on May 31, 2018, in Los Angeles.

So should we start calling it the Tan France tuck instead? France said he will "happily accept" that change.

"Queer Eye" season two is available on Netflix now.

