On last season's "Queer Eye," the internet went nuts over Antoni Porowski’s avocado obsession. Now, just a week after season two debuted on Netflix, Tan France’s love of the "French tuck" has gone viral.

France, the show’s fashion expert, teaches men on the show how to do the tuck -- in which the shirt is tucked in the front but left loose in the back. At a Travelpro event in New York City on Tuesday, France told ABC Radio he’s shocked by fans’ response to the simple clothing trick.

"Oh my God! It became such a thing!" he said. "It's only been five days. I've had literally thousands upon thousands of people tag me in a French tuck. Who knew?!"

I tried a french tuck I hope tan is proud pic.twitter.com/15i9nef3jR — Peter ???? (@_binbag) June 20, 2018

I know I’ve been watching too much #QueerEye when I’ve just given my pyjama tip a French tuck... — Anna Baggaley (@annab_editor) June 18, 2018

If I breathe out, my French Tuck becomes a Friar Tuck.@QueerEye #FrenchTuck pic.twitter.com/Fq009HyZYu — Chris Jones (@ChrisJonesGeek) June 21, 2018

France said he’s been rocking the style since he was a teen and thinks it’s "the perfect way to make you look slightly less sloppy." It seems many people now agree.

"I've been to New York many times and I've always noticed that there aren't that many French tucks around," he said. "[Now] it's everywhere! And people keep stopping me in the street and saying, ‘I'm French tucking for you!’ I'm like, great! That feels wonderful!"

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

So should we start calling it the Tan France tuck instead? France said he will "happily accept" that change.

"Queer Eye" season two is available on Netflix now.