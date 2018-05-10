'Queer Eye' star Tom Jackson marries ex-wife Abby Parr in intimate ceremony: 'Just the two of us'

May 10, 2018, 11:50 AM ET
PHOTO: Abby Parr and Tom Jackson wed at the Chapel at the Park in Gatlinburg, Tenn.Courtesy the Chapel at the Park
Abby Parr and Tom Jackson wed at the Chapel at the Park in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

It's the wedding fans saw coming.

Tom Jackson, whom "Queer Eye" fans met during the first episode of the Netflix reboot, wed his ex-wife, Abby Parr. He announced the news Wednesday on Twitter.

"Abby and I got married!!!!!!!," he wrote, adding that the ceremony was held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, at Chapel at the Park.

Jackson, 58, said the two eloped in a super-intimate ceremony and it was "just the two of us." He later wrote that they took a "honeymoon in the mountains."

Jackson and Parr were reunited on the "Queer Eye" premiere episode, thanks to the help of the new fab five -- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.

However, Jackson said they had split again in February.

PHOTO: From left, Remington Porter, Tom Jackson, and Antoni Porowski in a scene from the show, Queer Eye.Netflix
From left, Remington Porter, Tom Jackson, and Antoni Porowski in a scene from the show, "Queer Eye."

A month later, he excited fans when he said the two were engaged.

Much to viewers' delight, a second season of "Queer Eye" is on the way, Variety reported back in March. There's no word yet on when it will air.

