It's the wedding fans saw coming.

Tom Jackson, whom "Queer Eye" fans met during the first episode of the Netflix reboot, wed his ex-wife, Abby Parr. He announced the news Wednesday on Twitter.

"Abby and I got married!!!!!!!," he wrote, adding that the ceremony was held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, at Chapel at the Park.

Jackson, 58, said the two eloped in a super-intimate ceremony and it was "just the two of us." He later wrote that they took a "honeymoon in the mountains."

Jackson and Parr were reunited on the "Queer Eye" premiere episode, thanks to the help of the new fab five -- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness.

However, Jackson said they had split again in February.

A month later, he excited fans when he said the two were engaged.

Much to viewers' delight, a second season of "Queer Eye" is on the way, Variety reported back in March. There's no word yet on when it will air.