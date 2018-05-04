Rachel Weisz's steamy love scene in the new film "Disobedience" has moviegoers buzzing.

Weisz heats things up with co-star Rachel McAdams in the forbidden love story based on the book of the same name. Weisz was also a producer on the film and talked about it when she stopped by the ABC News studios.

"It's a love story," Weisz said. "It's a tale of forbidden love between two women set in the Orthodox Jewish community of North London in a very tiny insular community that is very private, which is a beautiful, nourishing spiritual place to be. But you can't be gay if you live there. You can't express your gayness."

Weisz's character is banished from the community after she is found in bed with her best friend (who is also her lover).

Later in adult life, the two cross paths again. And while McAdam's character Etsi has moved on and married a man, sparks fly and the pair rekindle their love, picking up where they left off.

"I think often times in sex scenes it can be a bit generalized, a bit meaningless sex," Weisz, 49, told Travers. "But in storytelling, you often think, 'Is the scene really necessary in this telling of the story?' I think in this story, the love scene, it is a real love scene. It's erotic and sexual but it's about love. It's about freedom. It's about Esti's emancipation. It's about this moment as a kind of catalyst that's going to change the rest of her life."

Weisz added, "I'm very proud of the love scene. I think it's beautiful."

Weisz said she saw the film as an opportunity to present a true love story.

"I haven't ever really done a film which is about female friendship with a woman really in relation to another woman and in a deep kind of friendship," Weisz said. "And this film was both. It was friendship, childhood history, love and real sexual love and erotic love. So kind of it was such a new territory for me in terms of storytelling. And I feel like those stories mainly left out of the center of pictures."

