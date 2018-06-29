Reality TV star Jazz Jennings 'doing great' after gender-confirmation surgery

Reality star Jazz Jennings says she's doing "great" after undergoing gender confirmation surgery.

Jennings, 17, posted a photo from her hospital bed to Instagram captioned, "I’m doing great, thanks for all of the love and support."

Jennings told fans earlier this month that she would be having the surgery on June 26.

"My surgery date is coming up in less than a month and I can't wait! I've been ready to get this operation for so long as it's the final step to complete my transition," she said in a YouTube video.

In the video, she stressed how excited she was for the surgery and that "I've been ready for this my entire life."

The "I Am Jazz" star also addressed her critics.

"I feel like education is super important," she added. "It's educational within the community, as well. A lot of parents, who have transgender kids are like, 'What do I do? I don't know much about this process?'"

She said she was sharing these details so those searching for more information would know what "the journey looks like."