Reese Witherspoon appears on the February cover of Vogue with a special message for women.

In the cover story, the 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress discussed everything from juggling acting and producing projects to the need for more female-led films in Hollywood.

"The idea is to put women at the center of the story,” Witherspoon told the magazine on one of her goals in the business.

“I was sick of making movies where I was the only female lead on the set," she continued. "I was sick of seeing scripts where there was one female role, badly written, and yet every actress in town wanted the part because there was nothing else.”

For the Vogue spread, Witherspoon appears alongside her daughter Ava Phillipe, 19, and mother Betty, 70, in a beach photo shoot.

Meryl Streep, Witherspoon's friend and co-star on the upcoming season of "Big Little Lies," praised Witherspoon for her ability to wear many hats.

"On top of the acting and producing and the books and Draper James, she also carves the pumpkins!" Streep said about Witherspoon. "She raises three kids. She maintains friendships. I know what it’s like to be in this business and also raise kids. You remember that book I Don’t Know How She Does It? That’s Reese!”

Witherspoon, who plays a major role in supporting the Time's Up movement in Hollywood, also posed with other members of the initiative -- actress and Emmy-Award winning writer Lena Waithe and activist and executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Ai-jen Poo -- for the shoot.

Waithe shared the image on her Instagram. "I like holding hands with dope queens," she captioned the photo.

"This came out so beautifully! Was wonderful to be a part of it with @LenaWaithe," Poo wrote alongside the images from the shoot on Twitter.

Another friend of Witherspoon, actress Kerry Washington, spoke to Vogue about her activism and interest in furthering the feminist movement in Hollywood.

“There is a lot of pressure in the world about who is supposed to care about politics, who is supposed to be in charge, who is supposed to be an activist,” Washington, who will appear alongside Witherspoon in the limited Hulu miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere," told the magazine.

“And Reese has given a very genteel, southern, ladylike middle finger to all of it," she continued. "She is going to care about who runs the country and who has power and intersectional feminism and remain the beautiful, blonde, genteel southern woman that she is.”