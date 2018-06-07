How Rihanna helped Anne Hathaway embrace her post-baby body

If you're a woman who's feeling insecure about your body, there's one surefire way to feel better about yourself: Get Rihanna to compliment your booty.

At least, that's what happened to Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, who co-stars with the singer in the new movie "Ocean's 8."

In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Hathaway confessed she was self-conscious because "Ocean's 8" was the first movie she'd made after giving birth to her son last year, and the baby weight was slow to come off.

Determined to "love myself no matter what," Hathaway said she walked onto the set in a new pair of jeans and immediately felt supported by her co-stars.

"Sandy Bullock just looks up and goes, 'Lookin' good, mama!'...that made me feel amazing! And then Cate Blanchett’s like, 'Nice jeans, Hathaway!'...and then Rihanna looks up and goes, 'Damn, girl! You got an a--!'” Hathaway recalled. "I, of course, was freaked out and loved it so much and I was like, 'Really?' And she goes, "You got an a-- like me!"

Hathaway, 35, and Rihanna, 30, are just two of the many female A-list stars in the caper film, which also features Blanchett, Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Helena Bonham Carter.

"Ocean's 8" is in theaters Friday.