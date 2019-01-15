Rihanna sues her father, claiming he's using her name for profit

Rihanna sued her father Tuesday, claiming he is "seeking to trade on her hard-earned success" for his own profit.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, is seeking a cease-and-desist order and damages.

The singer accused her father, Ronald Fenty, and his business partner of giving the public the "false impression" that she authorized their talent and entertainment booking business, called Fenty Entertainment.

"Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not presently, nor has he ever, had the authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf or had the right to use her name," the lawsuit said.

Among the misrepresentations the lawsuit cited was a booking for a $15 million Rihanna tour in Latin America and two shows, one at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and one at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, for $400,000.

"Defendants are aware of the falsity of these statements and have been repeatedly told to stop," the lawsuit said. "Notwithstanding these warnings, Defendants continuously and repeatedly made and make these misrepresentations."

The damages the singer is seeking were not specified, but the lawsuit said "Rihanna has suffered and will continue to suffer substantial damage and irreparable harm in an amount to be proven at trial."

A request for comment from Ronald Fenty and Fenty Entertainment was not immediately returned to ABC News.