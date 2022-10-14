Robbie Coltrane, known for role as Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' films, dies at 72

The actor is survived by his children, sister and mother.

In this July 3, 2007, file photo, Robbie Coltrane arrives for the UK Premiere of Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.

In this July 3, 2007, file photo, Robbie Coltrane arrives for the UK Premiere of Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.

In this July 3, 2007, file photo, Robbie Coltrane arrives for the UK Premiere of Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.

In this July 3, 2007, file photo, Robbie Coltrane arrives for the UK Premiere of Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor known for playing Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" films, has died at the age of 72.

"My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14," Coltrane's agent, Belinda Wright, said in a statement. "Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records' Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor BAFTAs for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV's series 'Cracker' in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon."

In this May 8, 2002, file photo, Robbie Coltrane, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Tom Felton appear at the 'Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone' DVD launch party held on platform 9 3/4, King's Cross Station in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images, FILE

"He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," Wright added. "James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in 'GoldenEye' and 'The World Is Not Enough.' "

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him," she said.

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice, and ex-wife Rhona Gemmell, the mother of his children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.