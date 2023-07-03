Robert De Niro mourns death of 'beloved' grandson Leandro

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez has died.

"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," De Niro told "Good Morning America" in a statement on Monday.

The "Raging Bull" actor continued, "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

De Niro-Rodriguez's mother Drena De Niro reacted to the death of her only child in a statement to "GMA," saying, "It is with immeasurable shock and and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo."

"We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief," she added.

Drena De Niro broke the news of her son's passing in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Sunday, calling him "my beautiful sweet angel."

"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she continued. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you."

Drena De Niro said she will "try to go on and spread the love and light" that her son made her feel, adding that he was "so deeply loved and appreciated."

"Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy," she concluded.

No details were provided about the manner of Leandro's death or the date he passed.

Drena De Niro was adopted by Robert De Niro when he was married to Diahnne Abbott, the actor's first wife. Drena De Niro is Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship.