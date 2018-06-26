Dozens of stars learned on Tuesday that their names will be immortalized on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

Robert DeNiro, Anne Hathaway and Lupita Nyong'o are just three of the stars who will receive stars on the sidewalks of Hollywood.

All honorees were selected earlier this month from hundreds of nominations, by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," committee Vin Di Bona said in a statement. "The committee always tries to select a group of talented honorees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world.”

"I feel the committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections," he continued, in the statement. "We are excited to see each and every honoree’s face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway!”

None of the star ceremonies are yet scheduled. All celebrities must commit to be present when their stars are unveiled, so the honorees must fit the event into their busy calendars.

All honorees have two years to secure a date.

Other celebrities who'll be seeing their names on Hollywood Boulevard next year include Pink, Michael Bublé, Idina Menzel, Daniel Craig, Candice Bergen, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Tyler Perry and Kristen Bell. Singers Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris will receive a star together in recognition of their successful "Trio" series of albums.

This will be Parton's second star -- she got her first in 1984.

The complete Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2019 are:

In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, and Gena Rowlands

In the category of TELEVISION: Alvin And The Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest, and Julia Child (Posthumous)

In the category of RECORDING: Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, The Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, P!nk, Teddy Riley, Trio: Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, and Jackie Wilson (Posthumous)

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Idina Menzel, Cedric “The Entertainer”, Judith Light, and Paul Sorvino