Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, singer of 'Great Balls of Fire,' dead at 87

Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87.

The Louisiana-born Lewis rose to fame thanks to the classic songs like "Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On" and "Great Balls of Fire," but he was also embroiled in controversy when he married his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown.

During the late 1950s, the singer was part of Memphis, Tennessee, label Sun Records' roster of influential rock 'n' roll artists, which included Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison.

Lee, was infamously nicknamed "The Killer," and his songs "Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On" and "Great Balls of Fire," peaked at No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. Both songs also topped the U.S. country charts.

While he scored another top-10 hit in 1958 with "Breathless," Lewis' career suffered following his marriage to Brown in 1957. Lewis was 22 at the time. The couple remained married until 1970.

Jerry Lee Lewis performs on the Palomino Stage during day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club, April 28, 2017, in Indio, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brown was actually Lewis' third wife. He would go on to be married seven times in his life. He is survived by his wife Judith Lewis, the ex-wife of Brown's brother, whom he married in 2012.

He had six children, though two died tragically -- his son Steve drowned in a swimming pool at 3 years old and Jerry Jr. died in a car accident at 19.

Starting in the late 1960s and into the '80s, Lewis enjoyed a successful career as a country artist, releasing dozens of charting hits.

Lewis was part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's first class of inductees in 1986. He also was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2019 and the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The singer's life was chronicled in the 1989 biopic "Great Balls of Fire," which starred Dennis Quaid and featured Winona Ryder as Myra.

Jerry Lee Lewis sitting at his piano, 1958. Mirrorpix via Getty Images

His last studio album, "Rock and Roll Time," was released in 2014 and featured guest appearances from several well-known musicians, including Keith Richards, The Band's Robbie Robertson, Neil Young and Nils Lofgren.

"As one of the most talented musicians and entertainers of our time, it warms my heart to know that he got the chance to accept his rightful place in the hallowed hall as a member of the newest class of Country Music Hall of Fame inductees just a few weeks ago," Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern said in a statement. "My deepest condolences go out to Jerry Lee’s family and friends during this time."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.