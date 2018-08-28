Roseanne Barr thanks John Goodman 'for speaking truth about me'

Less than a day after a John Goodman spoke out about the cancellation of "Roseanne," defending the comedian and namesake of the show, Roseanne Barr thanked him on .

Interested in Roseanne? Add Roseanne as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Roseanne news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor described himself and Barr as "work friends," but steadfastly defended her in one area. "I know, I know, for a fact that she's not a racist."

It appears that for this, Barr expressed gratitude. "I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network," she tweeted on Monday.

I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) August 28, 2018

In the interview, Goodman said that the situation -- Barr tweeting a racist sentiment at former Barack Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett -- left him "brokenhearted."

President of ABC Entertainment Group Channing Dungey slammed the tweet as "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values." The network canceled the show almost immediately.

Goodman said that after the show’s cancellation, he went through about a month-long period of feeling depressed. "I’m a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit."

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, FILE

He also expressed that he was "surprised" by ABC's quick decision to axe the show. "And that’s probably all I should say about it," he added.

Barr signed over her rights to the show, so she will not be compensated for the spin-off featuring Goodman and the rest of her sitcom family, titled "The Conners."

"I sent her an email and thanked her for that," Goodman told the paper. "I did not hear anything back, but she was going through hell at the time. And she’s still going through hell."

Goodman suggested that in the upcoming spin-off, Barr's character will be killed off, likely leaving his character Dan a "mopey" widower.