Royal wedding 2018: Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and more celebrities attend

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has begun, bringing with it pomp and circumstance, including a parade of our favorite celebrities from both sides of the pond.

The couple is set to wed inside St. George's Chapel in front of more than 2,000 friends, family and some very lucky members of the public.

Still, some familiar faces -- including Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Victoria and David Beckham along with George and Amal Clooney -- are among the guests.

Getty Images

Tennis superstar Serena Williams -- and Markle's longtime friend -- not only sent the bride a sweet message ahead of her wedding, she also showed off her wedding look, complete with a fashionable fascinator.

Here's who we've spotted so far walking onto the grounds of Windsor Castle in England.

Idris Elba with fiancée Sabrina Dhowre

Gareth Fuller/Reuters

George and Amal Clooney

Gareth Fuller/AP

Victoria and David Beckham

Toby Melville/Reuters

Priyanka Chopra