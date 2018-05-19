Royal wedding 2018: Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and more celebrities attend

May 19, 2018, 5:47 AM ET
PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey arrives at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.PlayGetty Images
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has begun, bringing with it pomp and circumstance, including a parade of our favorite celebrities from both sides of the pond.

The couple is set to wed inside St. George's Chapel in front of more than 2,000 friends, family and some very lucky members of the public.

Still, some familiar faces -- including Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Victoria and David Beckham along with George and Amal Clooney -- are among the guests.

PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey arrives at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, May 19, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams -- and Markle's longtime friend -- not only sent the bride a sweet message ahead of her wedding, she also showed off her wedding look, complete with a fashionable fascinator.

Here's who we've spotted so far walking onto the grounds of Windsor Castle in England.

Idris Elba with fiancée Sabrina Dhowre

PHOTO: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrives at St Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, May 19, 2018, in London. Gareth Fuller/Reuters
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, May 19, 2018, in London.

George and Amal Clooney

PHOTO: Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/AP
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Victoria and David Beckham

PHOTO: David and Victoria Beckham arrive to the wedding of Britains Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 19, 2018. Toby Melville/Reuters
David and Victoria Beckham arrive to the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Priyanka Chopra

