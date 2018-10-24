"American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy has donated $10 million to the hospital that treated his young son for cancer.

In an Instagram post Monday, Murphy opened up about his son’s battle with a neuroblastoma at the age of 2 and acknowledged his gift to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“I’d like you to meet Ford Theodore Miller Murphy,” he captioned a photo of his son smiling while riding a horse. “Today is a big day in his and our family’s lives. Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma…an often fatal pediatric cancer.”

His son's abdominal tumor was the size of a tennis ball and discovered during a routine checkup. Ford underwent a “huge surgery and several difficult procedures,” said Murphy, who credits his husband, David Miller, for being his rock through it all.

“Ford is doing so well because of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles @childrensla,” Murphy wrote. “Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility.”

He added, “No child is turned away at Children’s Hospital. We are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you, Ford.”