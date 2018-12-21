Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal pulled a legendary prank on Ryan Reynolds at a holiday party Thursday night.

Reynolds posted the hilarious pic on Instagram. Jackman and Gyllenhaal are standing on either side of him, with Reynolds rocking a seriously ugly Christmas sweater with a gold bow on the front while Jackman and Gyllenhal were donning everyday threads -- proving the joke was an epic success.

But this isn't the first time Reynolds and Jackman had some fun on social media. In October, Reynolds attacked Jackman on Twitter for wishing him a Happy Birthday.

"This man is a monster," Reynolds tweeted. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee."

This man is a monster. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee. https://t.co/CxHceP4d9L — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2018

Jackman shared a picture of the two of them hugging in a birthday message.

"Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT. @VancityReynolds ... I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday," he tweeted.

I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong. https://t.co/gxXSdACQ1X — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 11, 2018

And in April, Reynolds trolled Jackman's anniversary tweet to Deborra-lee Furness, his wife of 22 years.

"I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong," Reynolds wrote.