SAG Awards 2019: Top nominees list

Dec 12, 2018, 11:29 AM ET
PHOTO: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a scene from the movie, "A Star is Born." PlayClay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures
WATCH Olivia Colman on her roles in 'The Favourite' and 'The Crown'

Laverne Cox and "Crazy Rich Asians" star Awkwafina announced the Screen Actors Guild Award nominees on Wednesday and some of the biggest names in TV and film got the nod.

Shows like "The Walking Dead" and "Glow," along with films like "Black Panther" and "Avengers" were among the nominees. Amy Adams and Anthony Hopkins also had reason to celebrate this morning, as they also got nods.

(MORE: Golden Globes 2019: Complete list of nominees)

Sterling K. Brown led all actors with three nominations for his work in "This Is Us" and "Black Panther."

PHOTO: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a scene from A Star is Born.Warner Bros. Pictures
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a scene from "A Star is Born."

Overall in film, “A Star is Born” led the way with four nominations, followed by “BlacKkKlansman” and “The Favourite” with three each. In TV, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and "Ozark" both got four nods.

Here's the list of nominees:

Comments