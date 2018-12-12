Laverne Cox and "Crazy Rich Asians" star Awkwafina announced the Screen Actors Guild Award nominees on Wednesday and some of the biggest names in TV and film got the nod.
Shows like "The Walking Dead" and "Glow," along with films like "Black Panther" and "Avengers" were among the nominees. Amy Adams and Anthony Hopkins also had reason to celebrate this morning, as they also got nods.
Sterling K. Brown led all actors with three nominations for his work in "This Is Us" and "Black Panther."
Overall in film, “A Star is Born” led the way with four nominations, followed by “BlacKkKlansman” and “The Favourite” with three each. In TV, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and "Ozark" both got four nods.
Here's the list of nominees:
We’re kicking off the 25th SAG Awards Nominations with your nominees for Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Congratulations to @GlowNetflix, @Daredevil, @JackRyanAmazon, @WalkingDead_AMC, and @WestworldHBO! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/iuK14f8ZhW— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
These stunt ensembles are true superheroes: @AntMan, @Avengers, @BalladofBuster, @TheBlackPanther, and @MissionFilm. Congratulations to all the nominees! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/WFvim2IADi— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
And your nominees for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series are: #AmyAdams, @PattyArquette, #PatriciaClarkson, #PenelopeCruz, and #EmmaStone! Congratulations to all the nominees on their outstanding performances! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/MWt0rANCY5— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
A big round of applause to your nominees for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: @AntonioBanderas, @DarrenCriss, #HughGrant, @AnthonyHopkins, and #BillPullman! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/J5NPtbWpoX— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
Help us congratulate the marvelous nominees for Female Actor in a Comedy Series: @AlexBorstein, @AlisonBrie, @RachelBros, @JaneFonda, and #LilyTomlin! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/grh37VprGy— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
This one goes out to the actors who kept us laughing no matter what! Join us in congratulating your nominees for Male Actor in a Comedy Series: #AlanArkin, #MichaelDouglas, #BillHader, #TonyShalhoub, and @HWinkler4Real! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/vJF3UyWB9n— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
Teamwork makes the dream work, right? A big congratulations to all the nominees for Ensemble in a Comedy Series: #Atlanta, #Barry, @GlowNetflix, #TheKominskyMethod, and @MaiselTV! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/t0RvMmCdpV— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
And your nominees for Male Actor in a Drama Series are: @BatemanJason, @SterlingKBrown, #JosephFiennes, @JohnKrasinski, and @MrBobOdenkirk. Huge congratulations to all the nominees! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/88FKCJlCSi— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
Anyone else obsessed with these outstanding performances? Help us congratulate #JuliaGarner, #LauraLinney, #ElisabethMoss, @IAmSandraOh, and @RealRobinWright - your nominees for Female Actor in a Drama Series! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/s7edYonxz3— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
We‘ve got your holiday binge-watching list right here! Help us congratulate your nominees for Ensemble in a Drama Series: @TheAmericansFX, @BetterCallSaul, @HandmaidsonHulu, #Ozark, and @NBCThisIsUs. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Cm0ITNm5GK— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
Help us congratulate the phenomenal nominees for Male Actor in a Supporting Role: #MahershalaAli, @RealChalamet, #AdamDriver, #SamElliott, and @RichardEGrant! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Bx1lzpT8Du— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
Join us in congratulating our extraordinary nominees for Female Actor in a Supporting Role: #AmyAdams, #EmilyBlunt, @MargotRobbie, #EmmaStone, and #RachelWeisz! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/ysAwiiuSvf— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
And your nominees for Male Actor in a Leading Role are: #ChristianBale, #BradleyCooper, @ItsRamiMalek, #ViggoMortensen, and #JohnDavidWashington. Huge congratulations to all these outstanding performances! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/1D07BPb4N7— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
Shoutout to all of these outstanding leading ladies: #EmilyBlunt, #GlennClose, #OliviaColman, @ladygaga, and @MelissaMccarthy. Congratulations to the nominees for Female Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/0gLYdeTebv— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018
We still can’t get over how remarkable and groundbreaking these performances were! Congratulations to @StarisBornMovie, @TheBlackPanther, @Blackkklansman, @BoRhapMovie, and @CrazyRichMovie for your Cast in a Motion Picture nominations! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/TG1HadpDBe— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 12, 2018