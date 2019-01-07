The 2019 Golden Globes featured a slew of empowering moments Sunday night from Sandra Oh making history as the first Asian actress to host the show to Regina King's challenge to producers to try and hire at least 50 percent women on future projects.

From beginning to end, the stars were out in full force and they certainly did not disappoint.

Here are the top 5 moments:

1. Lady Gaga honors Judy Garland with couture gown

Never one to miss out on the chance to make a fashion statement, Lady Gaga wore a beautiful, flowing blue gown. She accessorized with an exquisite diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

The "A Star Is Born" actress, who took home the Golden Globe for best original song for "Shallow," paid tribute to Judy Garland, who starred in the 1954 version of the hit movie.

The couture gown mirrored one Garland wore while playing Vicki Lester in the older version of the film.

Lady Gaga paying tribute to Judy Garland from the 1954 version of A Star Is Born on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/tsMP1fWLdx — Lady Gaga Now ?? (@LadyGagaNowNet) January 7, 2019

The homage to the film's original star was trending on social media.

2. Sandra Oh's big night

Oh, 47, not only became the first Asian actress to host the awards show, she later won Best Actress for her work on the show "Killing Eve."

During her opening monologue, Oh addressed the year in film and television and the diversity on display in movies such as "Black Panther" and "Crazy rich Asians."

"I wanted to be here and look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change," she said passionately. "It may change next year ... but right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real, because I see you, all these faces of change."

Later in the night, Oh was over the moon when she actually won a Globe, screaming "Oh my God," before adding, "I'm so grateful to my family."

"Two people here tonight, I'm so grateful they are here with me, I'd like to thank my mother and father," she said.

3. Regina King's challenge

Golden Globes winner Regina King said she would hire more women for projects she produces in the next two years and challenged leadership in Hollywood and other industries to follow suit.

After winning for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk," King said she was going to make sure all of her future productions boast a set containing at least 50 percent women.

"I just challenge everyone out there in a position of power, in all industries" to do the same, she added.

4. Carol Burnett honored with her own award

The comedic icon gave a heartfelt speech as the first recipient of her own award for her contribution to TV over the past half century.

"Does this mean I get to accept it every year?" she joked.

.@SteveCarell and Carol Burnett joined us backstage to give their first interview after the presentation of the inaugural Carol Burnett award. pic.twitter.com/rZP8sbU5fy — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

"My first love growing up was the movies," she said, describing how she'd go to the theater six or seven times a week with her grandmother. "Then we got TV set, and I had a new love."

She said the stars on the small screen would make her laugh, cry or both.

"I wished and I hoped ... someday I could have the chance to do the same," she added. "This award so generously named after me is dedicated to all those who made my dreams come true."

5. Glenn Close encourages women to follow their dreams

Glenn Close took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama for her performance in "The Wife."

During the 71-year-old actress' acceptance speech, she encouraged women to purse their dreams and reflected on her own experiences.

"I feel what I learned through this whole experience ... we are women and nurturers, that's what's expected of us. We have our children. We have our husbands, if we are lucky enough, and our partners, whoever, but we have to find personal fulfillment," she said.

Glenn Close wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her performance in “The Wife” #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/pde0GMrkw7 pic.twitter.com/WuruyNFfqy — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 7, 2019

"We have to follow our dreams," she said. "We have to say, 'I can do that and I should be allowed to do that.'"