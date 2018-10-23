Sarah Silverman apologizes to Louis CK accuser for defending him

Sarah Silverman has apologized to comedian Rebecca Corry, one of the women who last year were reported to have accused Louis C.K. of asking to masturbate in front of them, for comments she made in an interview with Howard Stern on Monday that seemed to defend C.K.

In her conversation with Stern, Silverman said that C.K., a longtime friend of hers, had made the same request of her when they were younger, but she said that unlike the women who came forward with similar claims last year, she was not always disgusted by the requests.

Silverman said she and Louis C.K. were "peers" and "equals," and that "he could offer me nothing."

Corry tweeted in response, "?To be real clear, CK had 'nothing to offer me' as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harrass [sic] me. He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He’s a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it."

Silverman responded with a tweet Tuesday, "Rebecca I’m sorry. Ugh this is why I don’t like weighing in. I can’t seem to do press 4 my show w/out being asked about it. But you’re right- you were equals and he f---ed with you and it’s not OK. I’m sorry, friend. You are so talented and so kind."

Corry accepted the mea culpa, and added: "I’m sorry your friend created this situation. We deserve to do our art without having to deal with this s---."

Last year, five women, including Corry, told The New York Times that C.K., whose given name is Louis Székely, had sexually harassed them. Three women claimed he masturbated in front of them, one alleged that he did so while she was on the phone, and a fifth, Corry, stated that he'd asked to do so in front of her, though she declined. C.K. later released a statement in which he admitted to the behavior described by his accusers, and said that at the time, he believed his actions were acceptable because "I never showed a woman my d--- without asking first... but what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d--- isn't a question. It's a predicament for them."

"The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly," he added. "I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. ... I wish I had reacted to their admiration of me by being a good example to them as a man and given them some guidance as a comedian, including because I admired their work."

In her interview with Stern, Silverman stated that she believes that C.K. is remorseful, and she hopes that he can address it in his comedy.

“I’m not saying everyone should embrace Louis again,” Silverman said. “I believe he has remorse. I just want him to talk about it on stage. He’s going to have to find his way or not find his way.”

It seems she's getting her wish: This past August, C.K. performed for the first time since the allegations were made public.