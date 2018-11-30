Selena Gomez wants women to look within for strength

Selena Gomez dedicates her insanely popular social platforms to supporting women and promoting feminism.

The pop star and actress recently opened up about what she hopes to accomplish with her international fame while also discussing her upcoming Puma active wear collection, Strong Girl.

"I want to encourage women. I really would love to use my platform for good, and along the way have so much fun with movies and the music,” she told Elle.com. “I wouldn’t be able to do any of it if it weren’t for the people that supported me, and that kind of sounds like a cliché, but its true."

"I’ve always wanted to be a good example. Not because I’m not going to mess up — I f--- up all the time," she added. "It’s more just that I want to be honest with them. I’m going to say: I’m trying the best I can and that’s what you can do too—just try the best that you can, and it’s hard. And you’re not alone."

She also emphasized the importance of finding one’s own inner strength.

"I think it’s important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves," she said. "And too much today you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it’s important—I want to remind girls that they’re perfectly strong the way they are."

This will be Gomez’s first collection for the retailer. It contains everything from sneakers to athleisure.

Several of the singer’s close friends, including Raquelle Stevens, Connar Franklin, Courtney J. Barry, Theresa Marie Mingus and Caroline Franklin, appear alongside her in the campaign.

"Strength is something I try to own every day. I wanted to create a collection that makes women feel sexy, empowered and strong. I love every piece that I designed and hope it inspires others to find their inner strong girl," the singer said on the collection.

The SG x PUMA Strong Girl collection hits stores and online Dec. 12.