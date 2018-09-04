Selena Gomez is 'a bit bummed' about Elle magazine cover story

Selena Gomez is taking issue with Elle magazine's most recent cover story that features an interview and photos with her.

The 26-year-old pop star is on the cover of the magazine's October issue. In the article, she talks about her work with A21, a global nonprofit against human trafficking, her return to "simplicity" and making new music.

Mariano Vivanco for Elle Magazine

But on the same day that the cover story was released, Gomez posted on her Instagram that she was "a bit bummed."

"Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine," she wrote to her 140 million followers earlier today.

Without specifying what she took umbrage to, Gomez wrote, "I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth."

"I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised," she said.

Elle did not respond immediately to ABC News' request for comment.

In the story, the singer talked about interning for A21 five days a week and receiving both an email address and a key to the office.

"The idea of human trafficking to me is...I'm flabbergasted," she told Elle.

She discussed simplifying her life and feeling like "a totally different person" at age 26.

"Right now, I feel very sure of where I am. I don’t feel erratic or emotionally unstable. Or like I can’t handle my emotions, like I used to," she said. "It’s kind of understanding myself a little more. By all means I don’t have myself figured out. But it feels good."

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle

Gomez also mentioned her longtime friend Demi Lovato, before getting choked up.

"All I’m saying is, I reached out personally," she said about Lovato. "I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I...I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So...it’s...that’s what I’ll say."