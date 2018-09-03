Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian had a big reason to smile this weekend -- their daughter Olympia turned 1!

The Reddit co-founder took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of his little girl to commemorate the occasion.

"1 year ago today, you changed our lives forever, @olympiaohanian my adventure princess," he wrote.

It's not the first time Ohanian has gushed about his sweet little daughter and sports icon wife. He's been Williams' biggest champion as she returned to tennis this year and made it all the way to the Wimbledon final earlier this summer.

He's also melted the internet with his modern take on successful women, what it means to be a supportive partner and more.

In an interview with "GMA" earlier this year, Ohanian said, "There's probably a lot of guys who would feel threatened in a situation with a partner who is extremely talented and successful. It seems kind of absurd to me, though, because all of that success and all of that greatness is something that you should be championing."

And when it comes to the other lady in his life, his little Olympia, well he's your typical proud dad. So much so, that he and Serena have created an Insta account for her.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 2, 2018 at 4:24pm PDT

And though they spoil their little girl each and every day with love and support, Williams explained last week why there would be no birthday party for Olympia.

During a press conference for the U.S. Open, Williams revealed that "Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays. We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that," according to People magazine.

Though Olympia didn't get a party, Williams has been a bastion of hope for all working and non-working mothers -- not only returning to and creating real change in tennis and the rules on how it handles motherhood -- but also posting about everyday motherhood and trying to create a supportive dialogue online.

Just last week, Williams wrote, "Kids humble us. The other day on a flight home Olympia had so much energy and insisted on running up and down the aisle. When I finally got her to calm down and sit still, she threw up all over me and in the aisle. #ThisMama wants to remind all mothers the importance of supporting one another through the highs, lows, laughs and tears. Share your own stories of motherhood with hashtag #ThisMama. I’d love to hear them!"

That post garnered half a million likes and thousands of comments from other moms dealing relating to her story.

Once again, Williams proves she's a champion on and off the court!