The makers of "Sesame Street" are suing the production company behind a new raunchy, R-rated film with puppet characters and the tagline "NO SESAME. ALL STREET," saying promotions for the movie "tarnishes" their brand.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit offshoot of the long-running children's program "Sesame Street," filed a lawsuit late last week against STX Productions LLC, the production company promoting the new film "The Happytime Murders."

The trailer for the new film depicts "explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent, copulating, and even ejaculating puppets," Sesame Workshop argues in court documents obtained by ABC News.

HBO

The trailer "deliberately confuses consumers into mistakenly believing that Sesame is associated with, has allowed, or has even endorsed or produced the movie and tarnishes Sesame’s brand," the lawsuit claims.

Sesame Street's goal is "helping kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder," and the group has "worked for nearly 50 years to build, cultivate and maintain trust with its audience of parents and young children built on its reputation for wholesome educational programming."

That trust is now in "jeopardy," the lawsuit argues.

The new film, starring Melissa McCarthy, takes place in a world where humans and puppets co-exist. The trailer depicts scenes of violence and prostitution. It is being directed by Brian Henson and executive produced by Lisa Henson, the son and daughter of the late legendary Muppet creator Jim Henson.

STXFilms

Brian Henson and Lisa Henson so far have not commented on the suit.

STX Productions responded to ABC News' request for comment with a statement from their fictional attorney, Fred Esq.

"While we're disappointed that 'Sesame Street' does not share in the fun, we are confident in our legal position," the statement said. "We look forward to introducing adult moviegoers to our adorably unapologetic characters this summer."