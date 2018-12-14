Shameik Moore on making history as first biracial 'Spider-Man'

Shameik Moore is oozing with so much confidence, it’s really no surprise that he’s snagged the newest role as the ultimate web-slinger. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" hits theaters today, and with it, Moore makes history as the first ever biracial Spider-Man in the new animated feature.

"This kid could be white, black, Asian, Hispanic. He just happens to be black and Hispanic," Moore said in a recent appearance on "Popcorn with Peter Travers." "It doesn’t matter what his race is. He just happens to be black. And I love that about the movie itself. It reflects what New York looks like, what the world looks like today."

You know the story by now, a high school kid is bitten by a radioactive spider. Soon mysterious powers appear and he transforms into Spider-Man. But this time, there’s a twist. The animated feature opens the door to a wide range of new Spideys.

"What’s interesting about this movie is that they kept everything about Spider-Man that we know and love," Moore said. "They kept Peter Parker. But there’s a new Spider-Man in another dimension learning from the Spider-Man that we know that just grew old. He’s older. He’s 40-years-old this time. And his life has been kind of ruined by the stress that comes with being Spider-Man."

Moore added, “And we also reveal Spider-Gwen, Spider-Noir, Spider-Ham and Peni.”

Moore said there’s an important message not to be missed in the film.

"That thing that makes you different, that you’re insecure about or don’t like to show people, maybe you’re a kid and people made fun of you," Moore said, "that thing that makes you different, that’s something that connects us all. It’s something everybody goes through. But that thing, that unique thing about you, is what makes you Spider-Man."

"Spider-Man: Into the Universe" is in theaters everywhere.

